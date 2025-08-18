Patriots Executive Open to Major Trade Before Season
FOXBORO, MA. — With the start of the regular season rapidly approaching and a couple of stars across the league looking for new homes, the New England Patriots are ripe with trade opportunities.
Players like Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons, Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin and Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson have all publicly expressed desires to be traded elsewhere.
So is Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf keeping tabs on these potential trade targets, and what would it take for one of them to arrive in New England?
“Yeah, absolutely. We’re talking to all 31 other teams and trying to do what’s best for us,” Wolf said prior to Monday’s training camp practice. “If something presents itself, I think those things are often a lot more complicated than the fans and some others like to make you believe, but if there’s something we think can help us, we’ll definitely be open to it.”
Wolf wasn’t shy about potentially swinging a trade ahead of Week 1. The Patriots currently are in possession of 10 draft picks next season and could acquire more should they choose to move off of veteran defenders Kyle Dugger and Anfernee Jennings.
He also kept it simple when asked if the team would be willing to part with a first or second round pick to acquire top-tier talent.
“Sure,” Wolf bluntly stated.
Despite the team finishing with eight total wins in the last two seasons, the desire to compete and add more talent to the roster is something that isn’t lost on New England’s front office.
Just doing what’s best for the team,” Wolf said about why he’d feel comfortable parting with a top draft pick. “If there’s a player out there we feel can help us, and it cost that (a first or second round pick), then we would consider doing that.”
The Patriots have also made a few moves following their second preseason win. They placed defensive tackle Isaiah Iton on season-ending injured reserve with a hip injury. He had been playing well before leaving the game early and will now be sidelined until 2026. In his place, the team brought in undrafted rookie wideout Phil Lutz, who finished his collegiate career at Delaware before being invited to rookie minicamp this past May.
New England will practice on a short week before traveling to New Jersey to face off against the Giants in a Thursday night preseason matchup.
