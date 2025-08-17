Patriots HC Explains Strange Decision Against Vikings
Late in the fourth quarter of the New England Patriots' 20-12 win over the Minnesota Vikings Saturday afternoon, veteran defenders Kyle Dugger and Anfernee Jennings were continually repping with the backups.
The outside linebacker Jennings racked up 2.5 sacks in the winning effort, his second-straight preseason game playing deep into the fourth quarter, while the safety Dugger snagged a game-sealing interception in the end zone.
Head coach Mike Vrabel took time postgame to explain why Dugger and Jennings got a larger body of work during a part of a game that's typically reserved for young players and rookies fighting for a roster spot.
“We only have so many guys,” Vrabel said. “There’s guys that didn’t travel, there’s guys that didn’t play, and we have to have 11 out there every play."
In his first season as the Patriots head coach, Vrabel has inherited the players from the previous coaching staffs, which include both of the 2020 draft selections. Dugger recently signed a mega-contract extension ahead of last season, but that doesn't promise him a place on Vrabel's 2025 Patriots squad.
“This is the third week of our first training camp as a coaching staff and as a team," Vrabel said. "That’s what I want everybody to realize. This is the third week of our first year, and we have to get this right.”
As for Jennings, the sixth-year edge rusher has found his snap count drastically dip this summer. After a season where the Alabama product recorded a career-high 78 total tackles, a new defensive scheme installed by Vrabel and new defensive coordinator Terrell Williams has appeared to make Jennings appear expendable.
“Anfernee has been around, and again, we’ve had really good conversations,” Vrabel said. “And you try to draft some guys, and there’s some young guys in here, and it’s a fine balance. And to his credit, he’s done nothing but compete in practice, earn reps, earn opportunities in the game, and take advantage of every one that he’s gotten — and in a factor today and even last week.”
Because only part of his contract is guaranteed, Jennings is an easier move to make at the cut-down deadline than Dugger. The safety has over $9 million guaranteed to him by New England.
The Patriots will head into their final week of preseason games with a Thursday night bout with the New York Giants. For both Dugger and Jennings, this might be the last shot they have to earn a roster spot before roster decisions need to be made on August 26.
