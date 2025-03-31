Patriots HC Offers Vague Explanation for Shocking Roster Move
The New England Patriots made a rather surprising roster decision last week, releasing linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley, who had been a team captain.
There was speculation that the Patriots could potentially cut ties with Bentley, but most expected that they would try to trade the long-time defender rather than outright cut him.
Nevertheless, New England decided to abruptly part ways with him, and head coach Mike Vrabel provided a rather vague explanation for the move while speaking to reporters on Monday morning.
“These are difficult decisions — players that have been here for a while and made great contributions to the football team before I was here,” Vrabel said. “I know the Kraft family and the organization appreciate everything that they did. These are decisions we don’t take lightly. These are tough personnel decisions that we have to make. Once we come to that conclusion, we be as honest and direct with the player as we can. And that’s what we did with Ja’Whaun.”
As you can see, Vrabel didn't really say why the Pats released Bentley. He essentially danced around it and said it was a tough decision.
The general consensus is that Vrabel wants his linebackers to be lighter and quicker, which explains why the Patriots wasted no time in adding Robert Spillane in free agency.
With Bentley being around 250 pounds, he no longer made much sense in New England's lean linebacking corps, so the Pats showed him the door.
Bentley played in just two games this past season before seeing his campaign end due to a torn pectoral muscle. He had spent the first seven years of his career with the Patriots, rattling off three straight seasons of over 100 tackles between 2021 and 2023.
We'll see if Bentley finds another home in the near future.
