Patriots HC Previews Aaron Rodgers' Steelers Offense
The New England Patriots are set to face off against Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3, setting up a familiar matchup.
The Patriots saw Rodgers with the New York Jets last season and head coach Mike Vrabel prepared to coach against him twice when he was with the Tennessee Titans. Vrabel spoke about how the Patriots defense needs to compete against Rodgers' Steelers offense.
"I think the ball can go. I mean, when you see him extend the play to the right and throw it down 60 yards or whatever that was, his operation is excellent. His ability to find relief throws in plays that he doesn't think will be positive plays, he finds relief throws. It will be a great challenge to be able to find ways to affect him," Vrabel said of Rodgers.
Vrabel also has experience with Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. During his time in Tennessee, Smith was Vrabel's offensive coordinator before becoming the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons in 2021.
Vrabel's experience with Smith could give the Pats an advantage in Week 3.
"I think Arthur's done things with multiple quarterbacks. I mean, is he doing what he did with [Desmond] Ridder where they're running zone read? No, but there's also other elements that he's done a lot of. Aaron, having played quarterback as long as he has, is going to have things that he likes. So, I'd say it's a blend," Vrabel said of Smith.
While Vrabel knows Smith very well, the same can be said with the show on the other foot. Smith knows all of the intricacies of a Vrabel-led team and that will be a big part of the Steelers' preparation ahead of Week 3.
The game should be a good, old-fashioned chess match between the experienced coaching staffs, creating a game that could very well come down to the wire.
Small, minute details and plays could make the difference between winning and losing. so the Patriots have to be on their p's and q's going into the matchup.
