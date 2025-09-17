Patriots To Wear Throwback Uniforms vs. Steelers
To many fans delights, the New England Patriots have announced they will wear their throwback uniforms for their Week 3 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Patriots will be wearing their ever-classic red home uniforms with white helmets that feature the ever-prominent Pat Patriot logo of the uniformed colonial solider snapping a football.
Kick-off against the Steelers is slated for 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots currently have a 1-1 record on the 2024-25 season so far, and are just coming off of new head coach Mike Vrabel getting his first franchise win with the Patriots over the Miami Dolphins (33-27).
The Patriots will wear the red uniforms with white pants and socks, mostly recreating the look they wore from the mid 1980s to early 1990s. The 2025 season marks the 40th anniversary of New England’s 1985 AFC Championship squad.
It has also been revealed the Pats will wear them in Week 13 against the New York Giants.
New England changed to its current logo and added silver as a primary color along with red and blue in 1993. The Patriots switched to navy blue in 2000. They’ve worn the red throwbacks several times over the years, but had to stop after the NFL initiated a one-helmet-per team rule.
That rule was rescinded in 2022, allowing the Patriots to bring back what fans will be treated to against the Steelers.
According to patriots.com, the Pats are 7-5 when wearing throwback uniforms at home. New England has worn uniforms featuring the old "Pat Patriot" logo at home 12 times since switching to the current logo in 1993.
Fans React with Joy to Throwback Uniforms Announcement
"This should be our permanent uniforms," said one Patriots fan.
"Best retro fits in the game," another said.
"Bring them back permanently," said another fan.
"If we make these the permanent home jersey a Super Bowl is a lock for the next 10 years," a Pats' fan said.
The Patriots wore these same uniforms twice in 2024. The first came in Week 6 against the Houston Texans (41-24, Texans), and the second came against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13, which ended up being one of the most exciting games (25-24, Colts) of that week.
