Patriots HC Reacts To Postgame Chants Following Win
On the CBS broadcast, chants of "Vrabel! Vrabel! Vrabel!" were so loud at Nissan Stadium that anyone watching the Week 7 matchup between the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans would have been able to hear them.
The New England Patriots head coach certainly heard them too, though Mike Vrabel isn't sure how they got that loud.
"I didn't get that many tickets. I don't know," Vrabel said when asked postgame if they were his people chanting his name. "That's neither here nor there. I'm happy for our players. I think these guys were figuring out how to win, they were figuring out how to practice. I guess it's humbling to have these people, whoever that is, cheer for us, whether that's the Patriots, or Drake Maye, or me or anybody else."
It was an impressive 31-13 win over Vrabel's former team, one that he continued to downplay throughout the week. That didn't matter though, as Vrabel coached circles around Titans interim head coach Mike McCoy and saw his new team (or old team, depending on the age of the fans that you talk to) improve to 5-2.
Those chants, while Vrabel might not have taken much stock in, certainly were heard by the team's young quarterback who's playing at an MVP-caliber level seven games into the season.
"That's pretty cool. I think that's always cool," Maye said after the win where he completed 21-of-23 passes to set a single game franchise record for completion percentage. "He downplayed it all week, which we appreciate. He was focused on us and worried about us and that's what matters. But I know it feels good for him."
It's also not out of the question that Titans fans weren't also part of the chanting. Since firing the former Super Bowl champion, the team has continually ranked at the bottom of the league in numerous categories, and have sinced fired the man hired to replace Vrabel. With the loss, Tennessee falls to 1-6 and head coach Brian Callahan was let go on ahead of the game. While Vrabel made it well aware that this week was his revenge game, like Maye said, he downplayed it all week.
"He said something to us that was like, 'every week is personal,'" wide receiver Stefon Diggs said. "He wasn't lying, whether it's individual or team. You want to win each and every week. He didn't change. He didn't do anything extra. He was his same usual self."
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!