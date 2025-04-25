Patriots' Mike Vrabel Shares Embarrassing Will Campbell Story
The New England Patriots ultimately selected LSU Tigers tackle Will Campbell with the fourth overall pick of the NFL Draft on Thursday night, and it was a move that most saw coming.
After all, Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter were off the board, and with the Patriots not needing a quarterback, selecting an offensive lineman made the most sense.
Apparently, head coach Mike Vrabel knew that Campbell was probably going to end up in New England after a private workout session with the LSU star last week. So, what exactly happened? Well, evidently, Campbell "punched" Vrabel during a drill, and it knocked the 6-foot-4, 260-pound former linebacker on his backside.
"I hope that tape never sees the light of day," Vrabel joked, via NESN. "I think it was important for me to get out there and feel him, and feel every player that we evaluated at the line of scrimmage.”
Campbell was viewed by most as the best offensive lineman in this year's draft class, and with the Pats badly needing a left tackle to protect Drake Maye' blind side, the 21-year-old seemed like a natural fit.
When asked about the hilarious incident with Vrabel, Campbell confirmed it.
“We had a great workout. Got some good work in. They taught me some new stuff,” Campbell said. “I got him. I’m not going to lie. I got him on the ground.”
Campbell had his fair share of detractors entering the draft as a result of some questions about his arm length, but clearly, Vrabel and the Pats did not let those concerns stop them from picking the 6-foot-6, 324-pound behemoth.
The Patriots had arguably the worst offensive line in the league last year, so bringing Campbell into the fold should certainly help make things better.
