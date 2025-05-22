Patriots Veteran Stamps Top Draft Pick with Bold Label
The New England Patriots made sure to address a major need in the first round of the NFL Draft late last month, selecting LSU Tigers tackle Will Campbell with the fourth overall pick.
The Patriots' offensive line was a massive issue in 2024, with New England laying claim to what was probably the worst unit in the league. While the Pats were full of problems in the trenches last season, tackle is generally the position teams look to rectify first.
Enter Campbell, who was widely viewed as the best offensive lineman in this year's draft class and has already made a terrific initial impression in Foxborough.
Not only did the Patriots draft Campbell, but they also signed veteran tackle Morgan Moses in free agency, and Moses is making sure to develop a strong relationship with the rookie.
“The way he approaches the game — he’s eager to learn, asks questions. Every day he’s like, ‘Bro, can we get some sets?'” Moses said, via Mark Daniels of Mass Live. “And just talking football — his locker is right beside mine so we get to talk about football all day. And obviously, he’s a stud."
That's quite a compliment from Moses, who has certainly seen his fair share of elite tackles over the course of his NFL career, which began back in 2014.
"He played great football in college and now he’s just trying to figure it out," Moses added. "... Not trying to change stuff but fine-tuning the things he learned in college and taking it to the NFL on the field and getting challenged every day."
Campbell will be tasked with protecting the blind side of quarterback Drake Maye, who was running for his life much of last season. We'll see if the 21-year-old can hold down the fort.
