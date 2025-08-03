Patriots New LB Shines in First Scrimmage
FOXBORO, MA. — It’s one thing to practice in front of fans on the fields adjacent to the stadium. It’s a whole separate ballgame once the New England Patriots move their practice into Gillette Stadium. Free agent linebacker Robert Spillane learned that first hand during the team’s intra-squad scrimmage.
“This is a blast, getting out here, getting in front of Pats nation,” Spillane said Friday. “Playing for the fans, playing for each other. It’s a lot of fun to get out here and to go through scrimmages.”
Spillane was one of the night’s biggest stars, grabbing an interception off of starting quarterback Drake Maye. The Patriots ran a man-to-man defense, which allowed the team’s newest linebacker to read, react and make a play on the tipped ball from Memphis rookie Kobee Minor. Stefon Diggs’ was the intended receiver on the pass, who juggled the pass right into Spillane’s hands.
“Our corner on the ball was able to tip it up and I was able to get underneath it and scoop it,” Spillane said.
The hard-hitting defender was also around another turnover later in the session. Spillane recovered a fumble after undrafted rookie Brandon Crossley punched the ball out of Rhamondre Stevenson’s hands. For a defense that is well-accustomed to forcing turnovers, it hasn’t been coming in bunches during training camp like in years past.
“Being around the ball is very important to me. Those big-time plays (don’t) happen alone, you need your teammates,” Spillane said. “On the pick, our corner made a big play on the ball. Fumble recovery, somebody else popped it out and I was able to scoop it up.”
While Gillette wasn’t close to full capacity Friday night, it’s sure to be well attended once the regular season rolls around. Spillane has yet to play in his career, but when Week 1 against his former team comes up, the linebacker will be able to see the full fan experience and all 65,878 in attendance.
“Oh, I love it,” Spillane said. “Getting in front of our fans, that’s why we do it. I can’t wait to see this place filled out, sold out for home games. We’re just excited to take the next step.”
