New LB Might Be Patriots Next Leader
After looking a step too slow last season — and perhaps a bit long-in-the-tooth, as well — theNew England Patriots are ready to get faster on defense in 2025; particularly at linebacker.
Under the tutelage of new head coach Mike Vrabel and defensive coordinator Terrell Williams, the Pats are adapting a more aggressive style of defense. In order to properly institute such a systemic change, New England added and promoted faster, more compact linebackers to aid in both the pass rush and run defense — headlined by former Las Vegas Raiders’ defender Robert Spillane.
A veteran of seven NFL seasons, Spillane signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Patriots this offseason. Just five practices into 2025 training camp, the Oak Park, IL native is already becoming a team leader both on and off the field.
”He's very a competitive, prideful leader,” Vrabel recently said of Spillane. “He plays with a lot of energy. He plays with passion. Great communicator. Plays with a level of violence in the run game. I think he's got a little level of versatility to him, too.”
In addition to Spillane’s versatility on the playing field, he also joins the Patriots with quite the resume. The Western Michigan product joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans In 2018. After his lone season in Music City — in which Vrabel served as his head coach — Spillane went on to spend four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, earning a core role on special teams while becoming a regular on defensive sub-package duties. Since 2023, he has been a member of the Raiders. The 6’1” 229-pound linebacker has compiled 497 tackles, 8.5 sacks, six interceptions, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries throughout his NFL tenure.
Still, Spillane‘s greatest strengths have become evident from the start of training camp. The 29-year-old has routinely aligned with the first-team defense, taking command of the signal-calling throughout the field. Though he possesses an adequate level of athleticism, Spillane leads by example with tenacity, high football IQ and a non-stop work ethic — a trait not lost on his fellow defenders.
“Spill’s awesome,” decreed teammate Christian Elliss. “Every single time we talk about pre-practice stuff. He’s out here – he’s like a golden retriever. He’s just high energy,” Elliss said. “He’s fun to be around. He’s just someone you love. He’s someone you’d play your heart out for. He’s someone who will bring this defense together.”
