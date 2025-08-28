Patriots Sign Former Steelers LB, Three Others to Practice Squad
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With the start of the 2025 NFL regular-season fast approaching, the New England Patriots continue to make adjustments to their practice squad.
The Pats announced on Thursday the signings of defensive back Corey Ballentine, defensive linemen Cory Durden and Fabien Lovett and linebacker Mark Robinson to the practice squad.
In order to accommodate their arrivals, the team released cornerback Brandon Crossley, linebacker Cam Riley and tight end Gee Scott Jr. from the practice squad.
Ballentine is a seven-yearNFL veteran, having played with the New York Giants (2019-20), New York Jets (2020), Detroit Lions (2021) and Green Bay Packers (2022-24). The 5’11” 196-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick by the Giants in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Washburn. The 29-year-old has played in 69 NFL games with 11 starts and has 67 total tackles, one interception and two forced fumbles. He has also returned 37 kickoffs for 876 yards. Ballentine was signed by the Indianapolis Colts as an unrestricted free agent this past spring but was released on Aug. 1. He then signed with the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 4, with whom he remained until his release on Tuesday.
Durden entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Detroit Lions in May 2023, out of North Carolina State. The 6’4”, 305-pounder, was released by Detroit at the end of training camp and was signed by the Los Angeles Rams to the practice squad before joining the 53-man roster and finishing the year on their scout team. He began the 2024 season on the Rams practice squad before being signed by the Giants to the 53-man roster on Dec. 2, 2024. Overall, the 26-year-old has played in eight games and has 13 total tackles.
Lovett originally joined the league as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs in May 2024, out of Florida State. He began his college career at Mississippi State (2018-19) and four seasons at Florida State (2020-23). The 6’3”, 316-pounder, spent the 2024 season on the Kansas City practice squad. Lovett was released by the Chiefs on Aug. 26.
Robinson is a veteran of three NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers after originally joining the team as a seventh-round draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Mississippi. The 5’11” 235-pounder, has played in 38 NFL games with four starts and has 34 total tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and 11 special teams tackles. The 26-year-old is expected to replace Riley on the scout team.
While New England compiled a 16-member practice squad on Wednesday — all of which were released by the team on Tuesday — the Pats are permitted to carry 17 due to their signing of defensive lineman David Olajiga , for whom they received an international pathway exemption.
