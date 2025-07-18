Patriots Training Camp Preview: Wide Receivers
The New England Patriots corps of wide receivers will be among the most watched, and potentially most scrutinized areas of the roster heading into the upcoming 2025 NFL season.
In the aftermath of the team signing All-Pro wideout Stefon Diggs — as well as drafting Tyquan former Washington State speedster Kyle Williams in the third round of April’s draft, New England is currently twelve players deep at the position.
Diggs and Williams join DeMario Douglas, Kendrick Bourne, Ja’Lynn Polk, Javon Baker, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, Efton Chism III, John Jiles, Jeremiah Webb and DeMeer Blankumsee on the depth chart.
With a crowded, yet diverse group of players at the position, each of the members of the Pats’ wide receivers room must be eager to play a more crucial role to earn a roster spot in the upcoming season.
With the first Patriots required to report for training camp this weekend, here are three Pats receivers, which might catch a ‘sharp eye’ this summer.
Stefon Diggs
While Diggs may be a lock to make the Pats initial 53 man roster, he may not be a lock to start the season among its active players. The Maryland product and the Patriots reached agreement on a three-year, $69 million deal — including $26 million guaranteed — in March. He spent the first five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before joining the Buffalo Bills via trade in 2020. From 2018-23, he posted six consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and was selected to four Pro Bowls.
Last season, Diggs appeared in eight games for the Houston Texans, catching 47 passes for 496 receiving yards and three touchdowns. His aforementioned ACL injury not only ended his campaign, it also put the start of his 2025 season in jeopardy. Still, his appearance this week on the practice fields — along with multiple reports indicating his rehab to be ahead of schedule — has fueled speculation that the 6’0” 191-pound receiver could be ready for New England’s season opener on September 7. His fluid movement, combined with his impressive performance on the field during offseason workouts has only intensified the guesstimates on his status.
When healthy, Diggs immediately upgrades the Patriots’ current pass catching group. His sure hands, ability to accelerate and precision route-running provide the team with a talent which has eluded them in recent seasons. Accordingly, his skill set should provide a solid complement to the style of quarterback Drake Maye. The Pats starter turned the collective heads of NFL analysts last season with his athleticism and ability to create plays when forced off-platform. With Diggs in the fold, Maye now has a veteran weapon capable of putting himself in position to make plays on multiple types of throws.
Beyond bringing an upgrade in talent, Diggs is also expected to provide a veteran presence to an otherwise young receivers room. Never shy of being vocal on the sideline in Buffalo, he was voted a captain in his first year with the Texans last season. Though it may be early to determine if such a fate is in store for him with the Patriots in 2025, Diggs is already eager to put his health first, distractions aside and his focus squarely on football.
Kayshon Boutte
Boutte, New England’s sixth-round pick [187 overall] in the 2023 NFL Draft, has been embroiled in both trade and release rumors for much of the offseason. In addition to facing the tall task of assimilating into new coordinator Josh McDaniels’ offense, the 23-year-old will be competing with such talented receivers as Diggs, Bourne, Douglas, Hollins, Polk, Baker and rookie the rookie Williams for a spot on the Patriots initial 53.
Following a quiet rookie campaign, in which he caught two passes for 19 yards, Boutte emerged as one of the lone bright spots in the Patriots offense last season. He finished 2024 with 43 catches for 589 yards and three touchdowns — ranking third on the team in receiving and tied for the team lead in scoring receptions.
Nevertheless, Boutte must make his best effort to eclipse last year’s performance for a new coaching staff on offense — including McDaniels, new receivers coach Todd Downing and head coach Mike Vrabel.
Boutte's athleticism makes him an intriguing player to watch during training camp. He is an explosive big-play threat when he is on his game. At 6’0, 195-pounds he possesses a sizable frame to make him tough to bring down after the catch. He also has an inherent speed to be elusive when changing direction. His ability to adjust his body to make contested catches could catch the eye of New England's coaches in the coming weeks.
Efton Chism, III
Following a standout showing during offseason workouts, Chism may be the most-watched receiver on the Pats throughout training camp. The undrafted rookie free agent earned All-Big Sky First Team honors in 2024, after finishing the year with an Eastern Washington school record 120 receptions for 1,311 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also ranked first in the nation by averaging 10 receptions per game. The Kirkland, WA native finished his collegiate career with 346 receptions for 3,852 yards and 37 touchdowns.
Unsurprisingly, Chism continues to be heralded as a prototypical slot receiver in McDaniels’ offense. Not only does he possess the agility to fluidly change direction, but he also is sure-handed and surprisingly strong at the catch point. In addition to his prowess as a pass catcher, the 5’10” 195-pound receiver is also adept in the game’s third phase — having served as a punt returner, while averaging 21 yards-per-kickoff-return for the Eagles’ special teams unit.
