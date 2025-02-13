Patriots Predicted to Land Eagles Star Defender
The New England Patriots have the most projected cap space of any team in the NFL heading into the offseason. With that, they are expected to be very aggressive in free agency.
Mike Vrabel and company want to take a huge step forward from what the team was in 2024. In order to do so, there are a lot of roster upgrades that will need to be made.
One of the most important priorities for the Patriots this offseason should be finding a better pass rush.
Throughout the course of the 2024 season, New England struggled to get to the quarterback consistently. That cannot continue being the case in 2025.
With that in mind, who could the Patriots target? An intriguing player from the Philadelphia Eagles could make a lot of sense for them.
Nick Villano of FanSided has predicted that New England will end up signing Eagles star pass rusher Josh Sweat in free agency this offseason.
Sweat would be exactly the kind of impact addition that the Patriots need to find off the edge. He had a huge role in Philadelphia's dominant Super Bowl win, recording 2.5 sacks and six total tackles.
During the 2024 regular season, Sweat ended up totaling 41 tackles, eight sacks and two defended passes in 16 games. He has 43 total sacks in 104 career games.
At 27-years-old, Sweat would fit New England's long-term picture. He could end up being a leader for the Patriots' defense and would add a much-needed ability to get to the quarterback.
Plenty of other teams will have interest in signing Sweat as well. However, if New England wants him bad enough, there is no one who could pay him more.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see if the Patriots pursue him or not when free agency opens. Keep an eye on Sweat as a potential high-impact addition in New England.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!