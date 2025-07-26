Patriots Predicted to Swing Huge Trade Before Season Starts
The New England Patriots have been incredibly busy attempting to improve their roster this offseason following back-to-back four-win campaigns.
The Patriots had arguably the least talented roster in football last season, so they set out to ensure that they utilized their expansive cap space in free agency, signing a bunch of key pieces to bolster both sides of the ball. Plus, New England had a great NFL Draft.
But it's entirely possible that the Pats are not done making moves, especially considering that it's clear they still have some issues to work through.
Well, Karen Guregian of Mass Live expects the Patriots to swing one more big move before the start of the season, and while she doesn't specify what it is, she definitely thinks it will be a deal that makes New England significantly better.
"Not sure if this is more wishful thinking, as opposed to a bold take.
But, several factors align with this being a possibility," Guregian wrote. "First, the Patriots still have a ton of cap space. Even though they dished out a lot of money in free agency, they still have roughly $60 million, which is the most in the league. Second, there could be several top-end receivers (Washington’s Terry McLaurin, San Francisco’s Jauan Jennings) who will eventually be traded due to teams not being able to sign them to new deals."
Guregian does not guarantee that the Patriots will be landing either of McLaurin or Jennings, but she feels that something is coming prior to Week 1.
"Just a hunch that the Patriots will be active in the trade market, specifically when it comes to improving the offense," Guregian wrote. "It might not be McLaurin or Jennings, but they’ll make something happen."
There really aren't many options available for New England right now, but perhaps that will change as we get deeper into the summer.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!