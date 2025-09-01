Patriots Provide Update on Star CB's Injury Status
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — As the New England Patriots returned to Gillette Stadium from a brief weekend hiatus, one of the team’s top defenders was once again conspicuous by his absence from the practice fields.
Pats’ cornerback Christian Gonzalez remains sidelined due to a hamstring injury he suffered during the team’s fifth training camp practice. With the start of the 2025 NFL regular season fast approaching, Pats Nation continues to wonder whether or not their star defensive back will be ready to take the field on Sept. 7 when New England hosts the Las Vegas Raiders.
As expected, head coach Mike Vrabel was largely non-committal when asked about Gonzalez’s status. However, he did little to eliminate any reasonable doubt that the former Oregon standout would be set to suit up for Sunday’s season-opener.
"I wouldn't anticipate him being out there today...hopefully his situation improves,” Vrabel told reporters on Monday. “He must continue to work hard to get back and we need to make sure we're doing everything we can to help him."
"He's working hard, he's trying to improve,” Vrabel continued. “He wants to be out there … Whether it's, say, one injury is going to be three to four weeks, one's going to be one to two, everybody heals differently,”
Gonzalez injured his hamstring while attempting to cover receiver Stefon Diggs on a crossing route when he began favoring his left leg. He walked carefully, under his own power, to the medical shed adjacent to the practice fields where he was attended to by members of the Patriots’ training staff, and did not return to practice after his departure.
Since that time, Gonzalez has been absent from on-field action, including their three-game preseason slate.
After being selected No. 17 overall by New England in 2023, the 6’1” 205-pound cornerback was off to a stellar start to his pro career — earning defensive rookie of the month honors for September. Unfortunately, his rookie campaign was cut short after jamming his shoulder in a tackle attempt. He ultimately suffered a torn shoulder labrum, for which he underwent offseason surgery to repair. Gonzalez’s injury history likely played a role in his choosing to incorporate Pilates into his conditioning program this season.
Despite his injury, Gonzalez returned to the field in 2024 determined to emerge as one of the league’s top defensive backs. He finished the season with 59 combined tackles (50 solo), 11 pass breakups, two interceptions, one fumble recovery, and a touchdown in 16 games and 16 starts. He received an overall grade of 76.0 from Pro Football Focus, which ranked at number 21 of 222 qualifying cornerbacks. For his efforts, Gonzalez earned second-team All-Pro honors in essentially his first full season on the NFL.
Despite his absence from the field, Gonzalez has been doing his due diligence by working out with other Patriots injured players. He has also been a fixture on the sidelines, observing and conferring with his coaches and teammates. Still. Vrabel was quick to remind everyone that there is little-to-no substitute for on-field, practical training.
On that basis, Gonzalez’s status for Week 1 may yet to be determined.
