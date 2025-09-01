Patriots Insider Provides Clarity on Injured Rookie FB
After missing practice last month and subsequently being placed on season-ending injured reserve, New England Patriots rookie fullback Brock Lampe walked through the locker room last week — giving clarity on what caused him to go down for the year.
According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, the undrafted rookie out of Northern Illinois was seen in the team's locker room in a cast and a walker.
"Undrafted free agent fullback Brock Lampe (Northern Illinois), who is one of eight Patriots on injured reserve, came through the locker room last week with the aid of a knee walker and his left foot in a cast and supported by the walker," Reiss wrote. "That indicated he sustained a season-ending foot injury on the day the Patriots practiced in full pads for the first time in late July. The injury opened the door for tight end Jack Westover, who spent 2024 on the practice squad, to ultimately work more at fullback and earn a spot on the initial 53-man roster."
On Aug. 17, Lampe reposted an Instragram story with him on the knee walker — the first real indication what the injury was.
Lampe was one of the first undrafted free agents to sign with New England following April's draft. He put together a career at Northern Illinois where
Throughout rookie minicamp, OTAs and the start of training camp, Lampe was on track to potentially make the Patriots' 53-man roster as the starting fullback. The rookie was taking snaps with the top offensive units, and appeared to be a match made in heaven for a Josh McDaniels offense. Since going down, Westover — the second-year tight end out of Washington — replaced Lame in the backfield and in turn, earned a spot on the initial roster.
"In college when I was like a freshman, sophomore, that's how I started playing. I was a fullback at Washington and then later in my career, the last few years, I geared more towards tight end - pass catching," Westover told 98.5 The Sports Hub's Alex Barth after the Patriots' first preseason game. "I've done it before and I did in college and so that's kind of what I'm gearing towards right now."
Lampe is one of nine Patriots on season-ending IR, along with wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk, running backs Deneric Prince and Lan Larison, offensive guard Layden Robinson, offensive tackle Yasir Durant, defensive tackles Isaiah Iton and Jaquelin Roy and cornerback Marcellas Dial.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!