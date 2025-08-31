Patriots QBs Primed to Prove Critics Wrong
Few, if any, NFL teams recognize the importance of exemplary quarterback play more than the New England Patriots.
For nearly two decades, the Pats employed, as their starter, the best to ever play the position in franchise legend Tom Brady. During that span, New England won 17 division titles, nine conference championships and six Super Bowl crowns — a period of dominance unlikely to be seen again in professional sports.
Unfortunately for Pats Fans, such success not been experienced since Brady’s departure in 2020. Should one major sports outlet be correct in their pre-season prognostications, it may be at least another year before New England’s quarterback room is ready to lead the team back to prominence.
Having recently evaluated the “NFL’s 10 Worst Quarterback Situations,” The Athletic believes that the Patriots positional depth chart consisting of starter Drake Maye — as well as reserves Josh Dobbs and Tommy DeVito — ranks ninth among the league’s least-efficient QB stables.
“As a rookie, Maye displayed a lot of the promise that made him the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft,” writes NFL analyst Saad Yousuf. “If he takes the second-year jump the Patriots are hoping for, Maye’s upside could shoot this quarterback depth chart out of the bottom 10. But remember, this ranking is not just about the starter and it’s hard to feel too good about what Dobbs brings to the table, if he’s called upon in game action.”
Once perennially considered the NFL’s elite standard, New England has experienced merely fleeting success since Brady’s departure — suffering more loss than victory under the direction of ex-quarterbacks Cam Newton, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. The Pats attempted to reverse their fortunes by selecting Maye, the former North Carolina standout, with the third overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
While Maye has flashed in some impressive moments during his rookie season, his full potential has yet to be unlocked. In his rookie campaign, the newly-turned 23-year-old played in 13 games, starting 12 after taking over for veteran incumbent Jacoby Brissett in Week 6. The 6’4” 225-pound quarterback completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,276 yards and 15 touchdowns. Despite showcasing impressive poise and resilience at times, Maye was seemingly unable to reach his maximum potential — due largely in part to his being surrounded by a subpar supporting cast and incomplete coaching.
The Patriots attempted to bolster Maye’s on-field stable of weapons this offseason by adding receivers Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins — along with potential rookie playmakers TreVeyon Henderson, Elton Chism III and Kyle Williams — to favorite targets Hunter Henry and DeMario Douglas. As for the coaching void, New England hired arguably the top offensive coordinator available in Josh McDaniels.
New England also recognized the importance of surrounding Maye with athletic, yet experienced talent within his position group. They did so by signing Dobbs as their primary backup during the offseason.
Throughout his career, Dobbs has completed 344-of-549 passes for 3,281 yards with 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. The 6’3” 220-pound quarterback has also added 520 yards and eight rushing scores. Though making significant additions to those totals this season would likely mean added macro-level problems for the Patriots, Dobbs is content to take his cues from Maye while preparing to lead his team at a moment’s notice. His experience with having played under current Pats coach Mike Vrabel with the Tennessee Titans in 2022 should provide a bit more confidence in “what he brings to the table” than he was given in the aforementioned rankings.
The mission of the Maye-Dobbs tandem is simple; to work together, play their position at the highest possible level, and ultimately to win. Nevertheless, The Athletic has yet to share Pats Nations’ optimism.
“Dobbs always seems to have things figured out for the first game or so when called upon, but if the Patriots need him for an extended stretch, they’ll be in trouble. The same can be said about DeVito, whom the Patriots claimed off waivers. The spotlight is fun with DeVito, but on the field he’s winless in his last four starts, and two of his three career wins came against bad teams in 2023.”
Having been claimed off waivers by the Pats last Wednesday, DeVito provides the Pats with a potentially-exciting third option at the position. After signing with New York as an undrafted free agent in 2023, DeVito became a pop-culture sensation, as much for his Italian-American heritage as his exciting playing style. In 2023, he started six games, going 3-3, and finished with 1,101 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions. Relegated mostly to reserve duty in 2024, the 6’2” 210-pound quarterback completed 31 passes for 257 yards in three games.
Given his standout performance during the Pats 42-10 loss to the Giants last week, Patriots fans sentiments regarding DeVito are clearly favorable. In what would be his New York swan song, the Illinois product completed 17-of-20 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns.
Unfortunately, DeVito found himself on the wrong side of a positional logjam, listed behind quarterbacks Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and rookie Jaxson Dart on the Giants’ depth chart. As a result, New York cut the popular backup in hopes of re-signing him via the practice squad. The Pats recognized DeVito’s ability to utilize his legs, as well as his arm to both make and extend plays provides him the chance to succeed within McDaniels’ system. Having played under McDaniels’ disciple Brian Daboll as his head coach with the Giants, DeVito is confident that his strong work ethic will help him assimilate into the Pats’ offense sooner than later.
In the final analysis, the Patriots quarterback room may not possess the superficial aesthetics which garner the attention of the national critics. However, Vrabel and the Pats “powers that be” are banking on aptitude over notoriety. Based on their respective performances during training camp and preseason, New England’s quarterbacks may be in a better position to impress than many — including their naysayers — may believe.
On that basis, the triumvirate of Maye, Dobbs and DeVito are primed to prove that things may not be so bad in Foxborough, after all.
