BREAKING: Patriots Make QB Change, Drake Maye Named Starter
The New England Patriots are making a massive change for Week 6. After five frustrating weeks of quarterback play, Jerod Mayo has made the decision to start rookie quarterback and No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye against the Houston Texans this week.
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was the first to report the news about the Patriots making the switch from Jacoby Brissett to Maye this week.
Maye has been developing from the sidelines throughout the first quarter of the 2024 NFL season. Now, the team has decided that he's ready to play.
Most had expected that Maye would take over as the starter later in the year. This is earlier than many predictions, but the play of Brissett has potentially sped up the process.
This news gives hope to New England fans who have had a rough time continuing to watch the team this year. In the first five games, the passing game was awful. The Patriots simply could not move the fooball through the air.
With Maye under center, the passing game will immediately be more dangerous. The rookie signal caller has a much better arm than Brissett.
Now, the question becomes, can New England support the rookie quarterback?
All season long, the offensive line has struggled. On the one drive of action that Maye has seen this season, he was sacked twice. They will need to give him much better protection for him to succeed.
At the wide receiver position, the Patriots will need better production. They have some talent, but the wideouts have been unable to step up and make plays. Perhaps having a better quarterback throwing the football will help fix that issues as well.
Needless to say, this week's game against the Texans will be must-watch television for New England fans. It's the beginning of a new era of football with the expected long-term franchise quarterback.
Finally, there is reason for excitement to watch a Patriots game for the first time since Week 1. Hopefully, we'll be talking about a stellar debut performance from Maye next week.
