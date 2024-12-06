Patriots Legend Randy Moss Steps Away From ESPN After Health Issues
Randy Moss will always be known as one of the best wide receivers to ever play in the NFL. During his time with the New England Patriots, he was completely dominant and will forever be loved by the fan base.
On Sunday, Moss announced that he has been dealing with some health issues. Now, he has taken another step that shows just how serious the issues might actually be.
In his announcement on Sunday, Moss asked for prayers.
“Your boy has been battling something internally. I just ask for all the prayer warriors to put their blessed hands on me and my family through these hard times.”
ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter has now reported that Moss will be stepping away from "Sunday NFL Countdown" to address the health challenge. He shared a statement that was made on Moss' behalf from the ESPN show.
"Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss will step away from Sunday NFL Countdown for an extended time to focus on a personal health challenge. He briefly addressed the matter at the start of the show on Dec. 1. For nearly a decade, Randy has been an invaluable member of the team, consistently elevating Countdown with his insight and passion. He has ESPN's full support, and we look forward to welcoming him back when he is ready."
No official details have been released about Moss is currently dealing with and we are not going to speculate about what the issues might be.
Moss will have the prayers and support of many NFL fans. He has been well loved throughout his playing career and during his time in the broadcasting business.
Hopefully, Moss will be able to make a full and complete recovery from whatever is ailing him and get back to being part of the "Sunday NFL Countdown" show.
