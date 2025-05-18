Patriots Rejected Massive Trade Proposal from AFC Contender
Unlike last year, the New England Patriots seem to have had a very successful NFL Draft this spring, filling numerous holes while landing some incredibly talented players.
One of the Patriots' most interesting selections came in the second round, when they nabbed Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson with the 38th overall pick.
Henderson was widely viewed as one of the top all-around halfbacks in the draft class, and New England wanted to ensure it landed him for Drake Maye.
But prior to the Pats snatching Henderson, they apparently rebuffed multiple trade offers, including a rather significant proposal from the Houston Texans.
"In a different proposal, possibly from Houston, the Patriots turned down a deal for pick 38 that would have given them 58, 79 and a 2025 third-rounder," wrote ESPN's Mike Reiss.
New England also evidently rejected an offer from the Chicago Bears in which the Bears would have sent the 39th pick and a seventh-rounder to the Pats in exchange for No. 38, where Chicago probably would have selected Henderson.
The Texans' offer (assuming Houston was, in fact, the team in question) is particularly interesting, as the Patriots would have recouped quite a haul. However, New England was obviously dead set on taking Henderson, and he obviously wouldn't have been there at No. 58.
Henderson racked up 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 7.1 yards per carry last season, catching 27 passes for 284 yards and a score.
The Pats' backfield was a source of contention in 2024, as Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled seven times and free-agent signing Antonio Gibson didn't live up to expectations.
Now, Henderson has a chance to instantly become the Patriots' No. 1 back, and that was clearly enough for New England to turn away any trade proposals.
