Patriots Reveal Future Plans for Drake Maye
The New England Patriots have decided to begin the 2024 NFL season with rookie first-round quarterback Drake Maye watching from the sidelines. Jacoby Brissett was named the Week 1 starter by head coach Jerod Mayo.
Brissett will begin the year as the starter, but that does not mean that he will end it the same way. In fact, it is widely expected that Maye will take over as the team's starting quarterback at some point in the middle of the year.
Now, vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf has spoken out about the team's plans for Maye. They have a plan in place to make sure that Maye stays engaged and developing.
"We do have confidence in Drake. It’s not like we’re just going to let him collect dust for the year. He’s going to be out there in practice taking reps. He’s going to take some reps with the [starters], he’s going to take some reps on the scout team and continue to progress and develop in that regard."
Wolf also opened up about when Maye could see the field.
"Obviously, it’s going to depend on how the team’s doing. And if Jacoby’s lighting it up, the chances of Drake getting in there are going to be lessened."
Even though Brissett is a good quarterback, it seems very likely that he will be "lighting it up" enough to keep Maye off the field for the entirety of his rookie season. However, he could prove that opinion to be wrong.
It's good to hear that the Patriots have a very inclusive plan in place. Making sure that he takes live reps with the starters is a very important part of the development process.
New England is clearly keeping their options open. Simply hearing Wolf talk about Maye potentially playing this season shows that the Patriots do have interest in that possibility.
Expect to hear a lot more throughout the season about Maye potentially taking over at quarterback. Brissett will do everything in his power to keep the job, but the switch is inevitable. It's a matter of when and not if at this point in time.
