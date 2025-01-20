Patriots Legend Shares Big Take on Drake Maye
The New England Patriots are in a good place from a quarterback perspective. Drake Maye took the starting job and ran with it during his rookie season.
Not only did he play well, he has proven already that he has superstar potential. Each and every week, he showed off big-time arm talent, but it was his leadership that stuck out even more.
Right off the bat, Maye has shown that he has what it takes to be a leader of a team. The Patriots absolutely nailed it when they drafted him.
That being said, there are going to be massive expectations surrounding Maye heading into his second season. New England will look to put more talent around him this offseason, which could lead to a big-time jump from the team in 2025.
Rob Gronkowski has given Patriots fans even more reason to get excited about Maye. In a recent quote, Gronkowski shared a big take about the young signal caller.
“I think Drake Maye was phenomenal this year,” Gronkowski said. “He exceeded expectations. There’s no doubt about that. Just the way he went in and how he handles himself. Just the energy, the aura that he has around him, he’s going to be a special player for quite some time. The way that he just carries himself as well."
"He wants to take in the coaching and he wants to grow year in and year out. That’s what is going to make him a special player for several years to come.”
Everything about Maye looks great at this point in time. He has the skill, the leadership, the desire to be great, and he's only 22 years old. There are nothing but good things to say about him after one year.
However, his second season is going to be very telling. A lot of young quarterbacks show regression in their second season. Maye will look to buck that trend.
Having team legends spoke out with such high praise after just one season is a great sign. It's an honor for Maye to have Gronkowski come out and say the things that he did.
Hopefully, the young quarterback can take his game to another level in year two. If he does that, New England could very well end up being a sleeper playoff contender.
