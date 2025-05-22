Patriots’ Robert Kraft Makes Statement After Jim Irsay Passing
On Wednesday afternoon, the Indianapolis Colts announced that longtime owner Jim Irsay has passed away at the age of 65.
Irsay has been the Colts' owner since the 1997 season and was a significant part of some of the franchise's greatest moments, including multiple division titles as well as a Super Bowl victory in 2007 when Tony Dungy and Peyton Manning led Indianapolis to a win over the Chicago Bears.
Upon Irsay's passing on Wednesday, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft released a statement.
"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jim Irsay," Kraft said. "Jim was a passionate Colts fan who's love for the game of football was only matched by his love for music. He brought a unique spirit and energy into the room and had an unmistakable presence."
"Jim's boldness defined his legacy, not just as steward of the Colts, but as someone who never shied away from being unapologetically himself. His contributions to our league and his compassion for his community will leave a lasting mark. On behalf of my family and the entire New England Patriots organization, and all who knew and loved him."
The two had been alongside each other in the NFL since Irsay had taken full ownership of the Colts' franchise back in 1997. Throughout their nearly 30 years in the league together as owners, the Patriots and Colts had nothing short of some epic battles, especially so when both Peyton Manning and Tom Brady were competing in the prime of their careers throughout the 2000s.
Following Irsay's passing, Colts COO Pete Ward released the following statement on behalf of the team:
"We are devastated to announce our beloved Owner & CEO, Jim Irsay, passed away peacefully in his sleep this afternoon," Ward said. "Jim's dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts, in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family, were unsurpassed. Our deepest sympathies go to his daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, and Kalen Jackson, and his entire family as we grieve them."
Irsay is survived by his daughters Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, and Kalen Jackson, his daughters' mother and ex-wife, Meg Coyle, as well as 10 grandchildren.
