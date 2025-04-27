Is Kyle Williams Patriots Next Game Changer?
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots receiver Kyle Williams did not mince words when given the opportunity to describe the manner in which he plays the game of football.
While flashing a slight, yet confident smile, the Patriots pick at 69 in round three of the 2025 NFL Draft listed three traits which will undoubdelty exite the masses within Patriots fandom.
"Versatile, game-changing, and electric," Williams told reporters via video conference on Friday night.
Williams’ self-professed “electric” style of play is expected to add a dimension to the Patriots passing game which has been seldom seen in recent years. In theory, he should provide Josh McDaniels’ offense with a big-play threat who is capable of stretching the field.
Williams’ confidence is clearly supported by his impressive resume. Having slip his collegiate career between Nevada and Washington State, the Baltimore, Maryland native played in 50 career games – 25 for the University of Nevada from 2020-22 and 25 for Washington State from 2023-24. During that span, he amassed 248 receptions for 3,608 yards and 29 touchdowns. He added 17 rushing attempts for 87 yards. In 2024, Williams started all 13 games and led team with 70 catches for 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Still, Williams stats demonstrate only a portion of his potential on a pro football field. Perhaps best known for his speed and ability to separate from his defender, the 22-year-old is also an adept route-runner. He also possesses the skill to start-and-stop at the beginning of his stride to make defensive backs and coverage linebackers miss in all areas of the field.
In short, if Williams is able to break free, he is quite capable of turning a short-spaced route into a high-yardage touchdown.
The aforementioned point should be music to the ears of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. Despite possessing both the arm strength and innovative ball-carrying skills to elevate his teammates, Maye has been devoid of the type of speedy, explosive talent which Williams can bring to New England’s offense. As such, it should come as no surprise that the now former FSU Cougar is eager to make Maye’s acquaintance.
“I’m really excited, man,” Williams said of Maye. “I heard about him when he was at North Carolina. I heard the impact that he made as a rookie, so I’m really excited to get with an established quarterback, somebody that knows the game and is able to make all types of throws. Just from his character, his work ethic, I’m excited to be a part of that.”
Williams is expected to join receivers Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas, Ja’Lynn Polk, Kayshon Boutte, Kendrick Bourne, Javon Baker, JaQuae Jackson and Mack Hollins on the Patriots’ positional depth chart.
