Patriots Rookie RB Making Huge Impression
FOXBORO, MA. — The New England Patriots made a splash when they drafted Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson with the 38th overall pick in this year’s draft. Four training camp practices in, and the positive results have started to come in bunches.
After rushing for 3,761 yards and 42 touchdowns during his four-year career with the Buckeyes, Henderson was a player some draft experts thought could find a way to sneak into the first round. Instead, the Patriots paired him with fourth-overall pick, LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell, and what fans — and players — hope to be a productive rookie class.
“I feel like the Patriots just put together a great rookie class, and so I'm excited to continue to work with those guys,” Henderson said after practice on Saturday.
He did have a dropped pass on a slip screen during 11-on-11s, but it was one mistake in a sea of positive plays. His highlight on Saturday was a catch-and run wheel route down the left sideline that ended as a 30-yard completion from quarterback Josh Dobbs.
“I feel like I always had that ability, but I didn't get too many opportunities to really excel at that position (in college), you know, flexing outside,” Henderson said. “I'm just thankful that they're giving me the opportunity to showcase that, and I'm just trying to continue to work at it.”
You can chalk that one up to Josh McDaniels, whose return to the offensive coordinator role is bound to utilize the explosive Henderson in various ways.
“Coach McDaniels loves to get the playmakers out into space,” Henderson said. “I feel like that's one of the strengths of my game, getting out into space into those one-on-one matchups."
And it hasn’t been just the offensive game that the Patriots coaching staff has used Henderson in. He’s found a way to get some reps in as a kick returner, something he’s had to adjust to during his short time in New England.
“It's going well. I know the rules are different. I'm still trying to work on that as well, returning those kicks, fielding those kicks,” Henderson said. (I’ve) got to continue to get better.”
But does he ground-and-pound runner see himself as someone who can return kickoffs at the NFL level?
“Yeah, for sure,” he added.
For someone who said he wasn’t expecting to be a Patriot, Henderson has found himself excited to be in New England. He’s matched up with a duo of productive running backs in Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson, and with a young quarterback under center with goals of delivering on a winning season.
“It's going good. We're getting better as a team, I'm getting better, and the staff here is pushing me a lot," Henderson said. "I'm thankful to be here and thankful to continue to work to get better."
Henderson will have his first chance to hit somebody on Monday, as the Patriots will suit up in full pads following their first off day of training camp.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!