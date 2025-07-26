Patriots Training Camp Notebook: DeMario Douglas Dazzles Again
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Following a light workload for Friday’s walkthrough, the New England Patriots hit the practice fields for a more ramped-up session on Day 4 of 2025 training camp.
While the first days of camp practices have focused on first and third down effeiciency, primarily in the short game, head coach Mike Vrabel and his staff placed an emphasis on testing their deep game on offense, while testing the pass rush on defense.
With just over 48 hours remaining until their first padded practice of the season, the Pats turned in an exciting performance in front of a robust crowd at the fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium.
Roll Call:
New England kicked off practice without the services of right tackle Morgan Moses, running back Rhamondre Stevenson, cornerback Carlton Davis, and receiverJa’Lynn Polk — who missed his fourth straight practice. Moses and Stevenson later joined the session and participated in full-team drills.
Receiver Mack Hollins, offensive lineman Vederian Lowe and tight end Austin Hooper are currently on PUP, while safety Josh Minkins remains on NFI.
Linebacker Jahlani Tavai, who suffered a lower leg injury durig offseason workouts, left practice during positional drills. Tavai was attended to by head athletic trainer Jim Whalen before departing for the locker room. The 28-year-old had begun camp on PUP, but was removed from the list prior to the team’s first practice on Wednesday.
Quarterback Snapshot:
Despite struggling with consistency at times, starting quarterback Drake Maye continues to impress with his ability to facilitate big plays in off-script situations. The 22-year-old completed 8-of-17 attempts in 11-on-11 drills and 4-of-7 in 7-on-7s. Still, Maye’s misfires on a pair of crossers paled in comparison to his impressive deep-field connections with receivers Javon Baker and DeMario Douglas. Maye also tested his effectiveness in the intermediate areas of the field, in an attempt to help prepare both him and the team to extend the field and extend drives.
Reserve Joshua Dobbs went 7-of-10 during 11s and 2-of 4 during 7s. Dobbs tossed the day’s only interception during organized team drills to safety Jabrill Peppers. His highlight came on a well executed stop-and-go route to rookie TreVeyon Henderson against linebacker Marte Mapu.
Rookie Ben Wooldridge completed 1-of-2 in 11s, while connecting on 1-of-3 during 7s.
Play of the Day:
Patriots slot receiver DeMario Douglas continues to stake his claim as one of the team’s most explosive playmakers, as well as Maye’s favorite targets. The 24-year-old hauled in several aesthetically-pleasing throws from both Maye and Dobbs on crossers and downfield passes.
However, Douglas delivered the consensus “play of the day” during the latter part of 11-on-11 team drills.
With Maye rolling to his right to avoid the pass rush, he connected with Douglas for a 50-yard touchdown — in which the receiver split and used his speed to evade both cornerback Christian Gonzalez and safety Kyle Dugger.
Offense Observations:
Rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson showcased his talents, much to the delight of the fans in attendance, catching four passes, one of which came on a deep ball from Joshua Dobbs. Henderson continues to demonstrate elite speed, along with an explosive burst which will add a new dimension to the Pats offense this season.
On the offensive line, rookie Will Campbell is seemingly entrenched as the team’s starting left tackle, as evidenced by his aligning at the spot since the first day of practice. Fellow first-year lineman Jared Wilson has spent time at center, left guard and right guard this week. Wilson could be a top reserve option, or a potential starter over center Garrett Bradbury or left guard Cole Strange.
Defense Observations:
While the offense may have earned the day’s loudest cheers from the fans in attendance, the defense took the glory from the field on Saturday. Defenders Keion White and Milton Williams are quickly becoming a fearsome tandem along the front seven, finding their way to the quarterback on several occasions.
Linebacker Rober Spillane was the standout among the Patriots defense on Satruday. The former Las Vegas Raider broke up the quarterback’s first two passes, defending tight end Hunter Henry and receiver DeMario Douglas during the first 11-on-11 session. Spillane’s on-field skill set, coupled with his leadership abilities are making an immediate impact on the Pats defense.
Next Up:
The Patriots will have the day off on Sunday before hitting the practice fields on Monday, July 28 for their first session in pads of 2025. Practice will begin at 10:15am ET at Gillette Stadium and will be open to the public.
