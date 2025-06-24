Patriots Second to Only One Team in These Major Rankings
The New England Patriots have certainly been incredibly active this offseason, as they flexed their salary cap muscles in free agency and also put together on heck of an NFL Draft.
But where do the Patriots rank among other teams in the league as far as how they have spent the last several months?
Josh Edwards of CBS Sports recently ranked the top 10 offseasons, and he had New England second to the Chicago Bears.
"Drake Maye's confidence and subsequent play should be buoyed by the changes, and that was the priority for new head coach Mike Vrabel, whose coaching style should foster a tougher style of play," Edwards wrote. "Defensive tackle Milton Williams cashed in on a Super Bowl run and is now a key component to the new-look New England defense. Offensive pieces Will Campbell, TreVeyon Henderson and Kyle Williams were added in the draft."
The Pats have gone just 4-13 in each of the past two seasons, so it won't exactly be difficult for them to show signs of improvement in 2025. But based on how much money they have spent and how aggressive they've been overall this offseason, they are surely expecting a much bigger jump.
Of course, much of the Patriots' success in this coming campaign will depend on the progression of Maye, who is now entering his second year after a very impressive rookie showing. Sophomore slumps are a thing, though, and the former No. 3 overall pick absolutely needs to take better care of the football this time around.
It's also worth questioning whether or not New England has improved enough around the young quarterback. The receiving corps are still shaky even after the addition of Stefon Diggs, and the offensive line remains dubious, particularly on the interior.
