Browns Re-Sign Former Patriots QB
The New England Patriots have quite a few former quarterbacks floating around the NFL currently. One of them happens to be Bailey Zappe, who played with the team during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
Zappe showed flashes of major potential. He was constantly competing for playing time behind Mac Jones and did end up getting a decent amount of time on the field with the Patriots.
However, after drafting Drake Maye, New England officially moved on from him.
Earlier this season, Zappe ended up signing with the Cleveland Browns. He was released by the Browns on Monday to make room for another roster move. Zappe didn't spend a lot of time without a job.
Cleveland has officially re-signed Zappe after he cleared waivers.
Throughout his short tenure with the Patriots, Zappe ended up playing in 14 total games. He completed 63.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,053 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. In addition to his passing numbers, he picked up 83 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
At just 25 years old, Zappe is still hoping to get another shot to earn playing time. He has an uphill battle to get there, but the talent that he flashed in New England could intrigue a team.
Regardless of what ends up happening throughout the rest of his career, Zappe will always be player that Patriots fans like. He was a fan favorite during his team in New England and fans always wanted to see him play.
As for the other former Patriots' quarterback from that period of time, Jones is coming off of his best game with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
In Week 13, he completed 20 of his 32 pass attempts for 235 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. He's also looking to find a way to earn another chance to start.
While it's interesting to keep track of the former New England signal callers, having Maye is a huge blessing. The Patriots finally seem set long-term under center.
