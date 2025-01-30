Patriots Should Sign Sleeper DB in Free Agency
The New England Patriots' secondary was not very impressive outside of cornerback Christian Gonzalez this past season.
Yes, safety Kyle Dugger was dealing with a pretty serious injury that affected his performance, but even still, the Patriots' defensive backs were not good in 2024.
Fortunately, New England is slated to have ample cap space to add some pieces this offseason, and the free-agent market will be teeming with cornerback talent.
While Charvarius Ward, Byron Murphy and D.J. Reed will be the biggest names available, there are also plenty of interesting options beyond them.
One name that the Pats should absolutely consider is Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Elijah Molden.
Before fracturing his fibula in Week 17 — against the Patriots, ironically enough — Molden was enjoying the most impressive year of his NFL career, as he rattled off 75 tackles, three interceptions, a couple of fumble recoveries and seven passes defended.
The 25-year-old spent the first three years of his career with the Tennessee Titans and was moderately productive, but he was traded to the Chargers shortly before the 2024 campaign began.
Molden went on to establish himself as a critical part of Los Angeles' secondary, especially with Asante Samuel Jr. sidelined.
Molden, Samuel and Kristian Fulton will all be hitting the free-agent market for the Chargers, and there is very little chance LA re-signs all three corners.
In the event that Molden is the odd man out, there is no question that New England should pounce.
The University of Washington product — who also possesses the ability to play safety — would comprise a terrific duo with Gonzalez and would help make the Pats a rather stingy pass defense.
The best part is that Molden probably won't be exorbitantly expensive, leaving the Patriots plenty of room to address other defensive needs, as well.
New England should absolutely place a call to Molden in March.
