Patriots Sign Defensive Tackle via International Pathway
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With the start of training camp fast approaching, the New England Patriots continue to make adjustments to their 90-man roster.
The Pats, per a Sunday morning report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, are signing former Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle David Olajiga. The 27-year-old native of London, England is being brought aboard as the team’s international pathway player. As such, he will not count towards their 90-man roster limit.
Olajiga began his American football journey at Butler Community College in 2020. He transferred to Central Missouri in 2021. In his final season with the Mules, the 6’3” 315-pounder logged 41 total tackles and four sacks. He went undrafted in the 2024 NFL draft but was selected in the second round (number 10 overall) in the 2024 Canadian Football League (CFL) global draft by the Edmonton Elks.
Olajiga signed with the Rams’ practice squad as their international pathway player. After spending the entirety of his rookie campaign on the practice squad, he signed a reserve/future contract with the team in January. Olajiga was waived by the Rams in May, clearing the path for New England to sign him.
The Patriots had previously received an international exemption for defensive tackle Wilfried Pene. Pene played in 34 games at Virginia Tech, finishing his tenure with the Hokies having compiled 63 total tackles with four sacks. The 6’2” 283-pound lineman played in all 13 games last season and finished with 33 total tackles and 3.5 sacks. Pene, a native of Tours, France, was the only foreign-born player on Virginia Tech’s roster.
Established in 2017, the International Player Pathway program provides players born outside the United States greater opportunity to seek an NFL roster spot.