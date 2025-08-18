Patriots Sign Former Delaware Standout Receiver
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — The New England Patriots are adding some depth to their corps of wide receivers ahead of Thursday’s preseason finale against the New York Giants.
The Patriots, per executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf, are signing undrafted rookie receiver Phil Lutz. The former University of Delaware standout had participated in both the Pats’ pre-draft local pro day in April, and the team’s rookie minicamp as an invitee.
Lutz officially joins the Patriots roster with an impressive collegiate resume. The 6’0” 200-pound receiver transferred to the University of Delaware prior to the start of 2023 college year. In two seasons, he logged 59 catches for 1,071 yards, 12 touchdowns in 24 games for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. In 2024, he made 45 catches for 863 yards, and 11 touchdowns in 11 games. He was named Third Team All-CAA.
Prior to his time at Delaware, Lutz played three seasons at Tufts University — from 2019, 2021-22 — making 152 catches for 2,268 yards, 18 touchdowns, and two carries for four yards in 18 games for the Jumbos. He was named a two-time First Team All-NESCAC, Second Team All-American by AFCA, Region 1 Offensive Player of the Year by D3football.com, and the NESCAC Offensive Player of the Year.
After going unselected in April’s draft, Lutz recently spent time with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League (CFL,) signing with the club in May. Per Wolf, the Patriots have remained in contact with Lutz since his attendance at rookie minicamp.
Lutz becomes the latest addition to a talented, yet crowded receivers depth chart — joining the likes of Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, Efton Chism III, Javon Baker, Ja’Lynn Polk, Kendrick Bourne Jeremiah Webb and John Jiles. Still, Lutz’s work ethic is likely to earn him his share of looks in the coming days. The North Caldwell, NJ native shared his pro level aspirations during a pre-draft interview with NFL Draft Diamonds — revealing his desire to compete against the best.
”I’m searching after growth every day both as a player and a person,” Lutz said. “ I do my best to seek out and face the challenges ahead of me as well as put myself in new and uncomfortable situations both on the field and off it. Ultimately my goal is to play at the highest level and compete with/produce against the best.”
While Lutz is sure to garner his share of top level competition from the Pats current collection of receivers, he left no doubt on the identity of the Patriots icon from which he would most like to absorb wisdom, counsel and success.
“As cliche as it may sound, I would love to hang out with Tom Brady,” Lutz revealed. “Of course, being the greatest football player of all time is shown through his wins, but me being a small school player that played division 3 and transferred to division 1, I would love to hear firsthand about all of the struggles that he went through. Being a player that has been under the radar and passed on multiple times at multiple levels, I love hearing the deeper personal stories about underdogs, especially those that have such an incredible ending.”
Lutz joined the Patriots for his first day of practice with the team on Monday, wearing jersey number 16. His roster spot was made available by the placement of defenisve tackle Isaiah Iton on injured reserve.
