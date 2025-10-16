Patriots Sign Former Jets DT
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With their Week 7 matchup against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium fast approaching, the New England Patriots are attempting to fortify their defensive front.
The Patriots confirmed the signing of former New York Jets defensive tackle Leonard Taylor, III to their practice squad.
Taylor signed with the Jets an undrafted free agent in May 2024. He was also selected by the DC Defenders in the third round of the 2024 UFL draft just two months later on July 17. Taylor made the Jets initial 53-man roster out of training camp. The 23-year-old played in 14 games for New York last season, recording 24 total tackles, 4 tackles-for-loss, 4 quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks.
The 6’3”, 305 pound lineman played in two games for the Jets this year, logging three tackles. He was waived by New York on Oct. 15, allowing him to sign with New England.
Prior to joining the NFL, Taylor was a standout collegiate defender at the University of Miami. He played in nine games as a true freshman at Miami in 2021, recording 21 tackles and two sacks. As a junior in 2022, he had 24 tackles, three sacks and an interception. Taylor declared for the 2024 NFL draft following the 2023 season, ultimately going unselected.
With New England fielding a full practice squad at the time of Taylor’s signing, the Pats parted ways with tight end Marshall Lang and defensive lineman David Olajiga
Lang was signed by New England to the practice squad just two days prior to Taylor’s signing. The 6’4”, 252-pounder, was originally signed by the Seattle Seahawks as a rookie free agent out of Northwestern on May 2, 2025. He was released by Seattle on Aug. 26, 2025. Lang played in 47 games during his college career and finished with 48 receptions for 491 yards and four touchdowns.
Olajiga was signed by New England on July 20, 2025. The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder, spent last season on the Los Angeles Rams practice squad as part of the International Pathway Program after signing with the team out of Central Missouri. The 27-year-old was released by the Rams on May 7, 2025. Originally from London, England, Olajiga began his football career in high school at The John Fisher School in London. He appeared in 32 games at Central Missouri and recorded 98 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, nine sacks, one pass defensed, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and four blocked kicks.
Taylor’s signing marks the third addition to the Patriots scout team in the past three days. Earlier this week, New England signed safety Richie Grant, and tight end Thomas Odukoya. In order to accommodate their signings, the Pats released tight end Gee Scott, Jr. and defensive back Tyron Herring.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!