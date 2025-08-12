Patriots Coach Provides Drake Maye Progress Report
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — Since the start of training camp, New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has been cautious to advise that quarterback Drake Maye is still in the developmental stages of his pro career.
Still, as his players took the field for their final camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Monday, McDaniels revealed his satisfaction with both Maye’s prowess and the speed of his progress as he prepares for the 2025 season.
"He's such a gifted athlete," McDaniels said of his quarterback prior to practice. "I think a lot of guys that play this position that have ability to throw it but also ability to move and make plays with their legs and extend plays, they have to find that line themselves, honestly."
Perhaps best known for his elite arm strength, the 22-year-old also possesses the velocity and touch on the ball to make any throw required of him. Maye has also been equally touted for his exceptional athleticism. When the play breaks down, he possesses both the agility and instinct to turn off-script options into big gains — traits which apparently have not been lost on New England’s OC.
While McDaniels’ has understandably been impressed by Maye’s physical versatility, he has found the UNC product’s work ethic and natural leadership particularly rewarding to watch — especially as he attempts to take New England’s offense to new heights sooner rather than later. In short, Maye is learning the art of temperance. Though he has made notable strides, McDaniels’ made is clear that there is still work to be done when it comes to taking a chance on the “big play.”
"I think he just has to understand when there's nothing there and he has an opening, what to do with the ball," McDaniels declared. "I think he's really improving in that area and understanding his value to the team is when he's healthy. I think that's what we're all talking about.
"Players that have the ability to do both have to be smart about it," McDaniels continued.
Maye’s penchant for extending plays was placed under the spotlight in New England’s 48-18 preseason victory over the Washington Commanders last Friday. The Pats starter attempted to play through a struggle between left tackle Will Campbell and left guard Jared Wilson on twist. Maye ended up committing a first-quarter fumble on 3rd and 7 at the New England 45-yard line.
To his credit, the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft understood his mistake and worked quickly to quell any potential storm it may have caused.
Maye’s next series yielded far superior results. He led his first scoring drive of the preseason with an eight-play, 61-yard series, which resulted in his own five-yard scoring rush. Maye also looked impressive on an 11-yard scramble on 2nd and 10 in Washington territory, while also finding rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson for a nine-yard pass out of the backfield.
While he was justifiably criticized by his coach for the fumble, Maye’s response on the ensuing drive revealed the amount of maturity he has gained from his rookie season. Instead of attempting to erase a big mistake with a big play, Maye returned to his football basics — taking his team to the end zone in the process. As he prepares to lead his team into the regular season, the former North Carolina Tar Heel recognizes that his example will set the tone for his teammates, under McDaniel’s tutelage and per the tenets set forth by head coach Mike Vrabel.
"Coach Vrabel always says, 'We've got to protect the team,'” McDaniels’ recalled. ”And, whether you play running back and you protect the ball, or you make a great decision off the field, or you're the quarterback and you scramble and you decide to slide, all of those things are protecting the team. I think Drake is definitively looking to try to do that every time he has the ball in his hands."
