Patriots Floated as Shocking Trade Destination for Pro Bowl WR
The New England Patriots have certainly worked hard to address their ailing receiving corps this offseason, but there is no question that they still have some major question marks at the position.
Yes, the Patriots signed Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins, but Diggs is recovering from a torn ACL and has already gotten himself into some hot water off the field. Meanwhile, Hollins has never been anything more than an ancillary option.
New England also drafted Kyle Williams and picked up undrafted free agent Efton Chism III, but relying on rookies is always a risky proposition.
There is still time, however, for the Pats to pull off a blockbuster trade, and Michael DeVito of Musket Fire has identified a potential target: Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin.
McLaurin is preparing to enter the final year of his contract with the Commanders, and after missing organized team activities, a potential standoff could ensure.
"[Mike] Vrabel has cap space to allocate, and he couldn't spend it any better than on McLaurin, regardless of the outcome with Diggs," DeVito wrote. "He's younger, healthier, and a better player than Diggs. If McLaurin does become available, the Patriots' only logical decision is to make the deal all-out. Vrabel will never look back."
McLaurin has quietly put together five straight 1,000-yard campaigns and has made two Pro Bowl appearances over the last three seasons. That included 2024, when he hauled in 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns.
DeVito speculates that it would take a 2025 first-round draft pick and some more capital in order to pry the 29-year-old away from Washington. If the Patriots were able to pull it off, it would suddenly provide Drake Maye with a bevy of options at his disposal next fall.
Of course, whether or not the Commanders actually make McLaurin available after just making it to the NFC Championship Game since dubious, at best.
