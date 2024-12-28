Patriots Star CB Leaves Game With Injury
The New England Patriots are taking on the Los Angeles Chargers this afternoon in their second to last game of the 2024 NFL season. Already, they have been facing some serious injury issues.
Drake Maye went down early in the game and was evaluated for a head injury. Thankfully, he was cleared to return to the game and avoided a concussion.
Now, the Patriots have seen star cornerback Christian Gonzalez leave the game due to a head injury.
Gonzalez is the clear-cut best player on the defensive side of the football for New England. Losing him would be a devastating blow for the Patriots.
Hopefully, just like with Maye, he is able to get back in the game this afternoon.
Defending against Justin Herbert and the Chargers' offense is no easy task. Having to defend against them without Gonzalez would make things much more difficult for New England.
So far this season coming into today's game, Gonzalez has played in 15 games. He has totaled 58 tackles to go along with a fumble recovery, two interceptions, and 11 defended passes.
At just 22 years old, the sky is the limit for Gonzalez. He has legitimate superstar potential for the future.
Honestly, the Patriots would be much better off losing their last two games. For the future of the franchise, being able to land the No. 2 or No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft would be a huge step in the right direction.
Seeing Gonzalez go down with an injury is not what the team or fans wanted to see today. More updates will come out in the near future that will reveal what exactly the young star cornerback is dealing with.
