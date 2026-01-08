Patriots Illnesses Highlight First Playoff Injury Report

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With their 2025 regular-season finale now firmly behind them, the New England Patriot are on to playoff football for the first time since 2019 — and hosting their first playoff game since Jan. 2019.

Although the Pats exhibited relatively strong attendance at practice, they listed twelve players as either non-participants or limited participants as they prepare to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild card round at Gillette Stadium.

Here is the full report from the first practice of the postseason for both the Patriots and the Chargers:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

C Garrett Bradbury - Illness

LB Anfernee Jennings - Illness

T Vederian Lowe - Illness

T Morgan Moses - Illness

DL Khyiris Tonga - Foot

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB Alex Austin - Wrist

LB Jack Gibbens - Elbow

TE Hunter Henry - Not Injury Related / Rest

LB Harold Landry - Knee

T Thayer Munford Jr. - Knee

LB Robert Spillane - Ankle

G Jared Wilson - Concussion Protocol

What it Means for the Patriots:

Pats’ linebacker Robert Spillane, who has been absent from in-game action since mid-December, is “feeling great and good to go,” per the Boston Herald. As such, Spillane is expected to play against the Chargers, in what will be New England’s first playoff game since 2021. His return should provide the Patriots with additional toughness and tenacity along their defensive front — traits which the Patshave somewhat lacked in his absence, and one which the Chargers possess in abundance.

Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane (14) walks to the field prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Offensive tackles Morgan Moses and Vederian Lowe, center Garrett Bradbury and outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings are the players currently listed with the illness. As Patriots On SI’s Jennifer Streeter reported earlier, “The timing of an illness floating around the Pats' locker room is unfortunate, particularly with the positions currently being implicated; missing both tackles and the center simultaneously can really throw a wrench in prep for the Patriots.”

Despire early reports indicating that defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga had suffered “a one-or two-week injury,” — indicating that the veteran tackle should be ready for the start of the playoffs — the veteran defender was absent from practice at the start of the week. Tonga, who signed a one-year, $2.7 million contract with the Patriots this offseason, has appeared in 14 games, making eight starts for the Pats. During that time, he has compiled 24 tackles, two for loss, two quarterback hits and two pass deflections. He has also been one of the Pats’ most effective run defenders, showcasing his size and his speed to aid New England’s run preventive unit.

BEHIND ENEMY LINES: LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Keenan Allen - Not Injury Related / Rest

T Austin Deculus - Oblique

OLB Bud Dupree - Hamstring

RB Omarion Hampton - Ankle

WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith - Hamstring

OLB Khalil Mack - Not Injury Related / Rest

LB Del'Shawn Phillips - Hamstring

S Kendall Williamson - Ankle

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB Donte Jackson - Ankle

DB Elijah Molden - Hamstring

OL Jamaree Salyer - Hamstring

FULL PARTICIPATION

TE Tucker Fisk

QB Justin Herbert - Left Hand

