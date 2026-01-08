Patriots Illnesses Highlight First Playoff Injury Report
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With their 2025 regular-season finale now firmly behind them, the New England Patriot are on to playoff football for the first time since 2019 — and hosting their first playoff game since Jan. 2019.
Although the Pats exhibited relatively strong attendance at practice, they listed twelve players as either non-participants or limited participants as they prepare to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild card round at Gillette Stadium.
Here is the full report from the first practice of the postseason for both the Patriots and the Chargers:
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
C Garrett Bradbury - Illness
LB Anfernee Jennings - Illness
T Vederian Lowe - Illness
T Morgan Moses - Illness
DL Khyiris Tonga - Foot
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
CB Alex Austin - Wrist
LB Jack Gibbens - Elbow
TE Hunter Henry - Not Injury Related / Rest
LB Harold Landry - Knee
T Thayer Munford Jr. - Knee
LB Robert Spillane - Ankle
G Jared Wilson - Concussion Protocol
What it Means for the Patriots:
Pats’ linebacker Robert Spillane, who has been absent from in-game action since mid-December, is “feeling great and good to go,” per the Boston Herald. As such, Spillane is expected to play against the Chargers, in what will be New England’s first playoff game since 2021. His return should provide the Patriots with additional toughness and tenacity along their defensive front — traits which the Patshave somewhat lacked in his absence, and one which the Chargers possess in abundance.
Offensive tackles Morgan Moses and Vederian Lowe, center Garrett Bradbury and outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings are the players currently listed with the illness. As Patriots On SI’s Jennifer Streeter reported earlier, “The timing of an illness floating around the Pats' locker room is unfortunate, particularly with the positions currently being implicated; missing both tackles and the center simultaneously can really throw a wrench in prep for the Patriots.”
Despire early reports indicating that defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga had suffered “a one-or two-week injury,” — indicating that the veteran tackle should be ready for the start of the playoffs — the veteran defender was absent from practice at the start of the week. Tonga, who signed a one-year, $2.7 million contract with the Patriots this offseason, has appeared in 14 games, making eight starts for the Pats. During that time, he has compiled 24 tackles, two for loss, two quarterback hits and two pass deflections. He has also been one of the Pats’ most effective run defenders, showcasing his size and his speed to aid New England’s run preventive unit.
BEHIND ENEMY LINES: LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Keenan Allen - Not Injury Related / Rest
T Austin Deculus - Oblique
OLB Bud Dupree - Hamstring
RB Omarion Hampton - Ankle
WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith - Hamstring
OLB Khalil Mack - Not Injury Related / Rest
LB Del'Shawn Phillips - Hamstring
S Kendall Williamson - Ankle
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
CB Donte Jackson - Ankle
DB Elijah Molden - Hamstring
OL Jamaree Salyer - Hamstring
FULL PARTICIPATION
TE Tucker Fisk
QB Justin Herbert - Left Hand
