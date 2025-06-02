Patriots WR Named Biggest Make-Or-Break Of 2025
The New England Patriots had one of the busiest offseasons of any team in the NFL in 2025. One of the biggest signings they made was that of wide receiver Stefon Diggs to be the go-to target for second-year quarterback Drake Maye. Considering the shortage of top weapons in the Patriots' offense, PFF labeled Diggs as the biggest X-factor for New England's success.
"Maye has a new top receiver for 2025. Stefon Diggs signed a three-year, $63.5 million contract with New England, and while he is 31 years old and coming off a torn ACL, he has still been one of the 10 most valuable receivers in the NFL over the past five years, according to PFF WAR," PFF writes. "But if he can’t bounce back from his injury, the Patriots' receiving corps will still be one of the worst in the NFL. "
The torn ACL last year was already enough reason to be somewhat skeptical of Diggs' ability to be a number one in 2025, but recent off-the-field antics have put that into further question. A video surfaced last week of Diggs on a boat with several women. While there is nothing wrong with that, he clearly handed one of the women a bag with a pink substance inside. Head coach Mike Vrabel had to answer for the video of his receiver during OTAs.
"It’s something that we’re aware of," Vrabel said. "And obviously we want to make great decisions on and off the field. And we’re hoping with our time here on the field today, and that when we don’t have a script and we’re on the call periods that we’re making great decisions. And so the message will be the same for all our players, that we’re trying to make great decisions. And any conversations that I’ve had with Stefon will remain between him and I and the club."
If Diggs looks like the player that made it to four consecutive Pro Bowls and was once an All-Pro, then any antics that took place this offseason will be completely overlooked. Should he come up short, everyone will look at the last week as the first signs of the signing being a bad one.
