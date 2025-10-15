Patriots Stock Watch: Young WRs Developing Fast
New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was animated beyond belief following his team’s scrappy 25-19 win over the New Orleans Saints last week. At the podium for his postgame press conference, he was much more even keeled.
“Not all of it was perfect today, but I give them a lot of credit. They competed and they answered,” Vrabel said. “We extended plays and made huge plays down the field and had some glimpses of good football. We'll have to clean up a lot of things, but it's great to go on the road and get a win."
So with New England now riding a three-game win streak — and the majority of the team beginning to pick up speed — here’s the Week 6 stock watch for the now-division leading Patriots.
TRENDING UP: WR DeMario Douglas
It was a slow start to his third year as a pro, but Douglas sprinted out of the gate down in New Orleans.
On the team’s first drive of the game, the shifty slot receiver was wide open down the field. Drake Maye connected with Douglas for his second score of the year, and the longest play of his young career.
“I didn't not see that ball over there, I was excited man,” Douglas said. “Coach told me, 'I'm going to call it', I'm going to call it early. In practice it was hitting, and then you know my boy School (Brenden Schooler) told me, 'I am not going to lie that play is going to work', and I got in the end zone, bless it."
Though he’s been more of an afterthought in the Patriots passing game through five games, Douglas’ performance in Week 6 was one for the ages — despite a major overturned score later in the first quarter.
TRENDING DOWN: OG Jared Wilson
The running game has been the worst part of New England’s game to start the season. It’s been a two-fold issue, as the running backs haven’t been able to spring any long runs.
But the interior offensive line has also struggled. When running off tackle or utilizing zone runs, the Patriots have been productive. Once the play gets pushed inside, Wilson and center Garrett Bradbury haven’t held their ground consistently.
Wilson’s 41.2 Pro Football Focus grade was the lowest from any Patriots offensive player in the game.
“I think we did fine, you know there is a lot to clean up,” fellow rookie lineman Will Campbell said when asked to evaluate the OL’s play. “One didn't go how we wanted it to, in the second half but we were still able to get the win so that's what matters.”
For the Patriots to truly compete later in the season, the interior offensive line needs to improve, and quickly.
TRENDING UP: WR Kayshon Boutte
Once Douglas got his long touchdown, it was time for Maye to start hitting another member of the 2023 draft class. In his homecoming game, Boutte had his first career two-touchdown game, and the Louisiana native knew that a certain part of his game would shine.
“I think I'm good at contested catches honestly,” Boutte said. “It's something I've been doing since college at LSU and it just transferred over to the NFL."
Boutte’s first touchdown (coming toward the close of the first quarter) was a gorgeous leaping grab in the end zone. Soon after, the third-year wideout leapt up for another score — tying himself with Hunter Henry for the team lead in scores (three).
TRENDING DOWN: RB Rhamondre Stevenson
If the issues in the ground game aren’t from the offensive line, then the running backs are to blame — and the veteran Stevenson hasn’t been a factor at all.
Sure, he found the end zone twice in the team’s win at Buffalo, but he mustered up just 18 yards on 13 carries.
As Vrabel said postgame, it’s still something they’ll work on.
“Probably one guy away, like always,” Vrabel said. “But we had some positive runs, and we'll keep practicing it and working on it."
TRENDING UP: DT Khyiris Tonga
For how good the duo of Milton Williams and Christian Barmore have been, the free agent signing of Tonga has largely gone under the radar.
Now he’s becoming a large part of the Patriots defense, clogging interior holes in the run game and helping get after the passer as well. He racked up four tackles and earned praise from his head coach postgame.
“He does a lot of the dirty work for us on defense, and I really enjoy being around him since the time we signed him,” Vrabel said.
TRENDING DOWN: Officiating
Enough has been said, and written, and verbalized about how confusingly bizarre the officiating was in this game. So here’s some more words on it.
Referee Adrian Hill and his crew called some bad penalties during the Patriots win — including some ticky-tack pass interference calls that negated both a Douglas touchdown and a masterful deep ball to Stefon Diggs.
After the game, Hill provided the following (somewhat) explanation to the overturned touchdown, saying “the official was processing the play and then he came to me over the (official-to-official communications system).”
A sloppy day for the men in stripes.
