Patriots Mike Vrabel Highlights Underrated DT After Win
During the New England Patriots' 25-19 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 6, impressive showings from Drake Maye and Kayshon Boutte might have caught your eye first. On the defensive side, Marcus Jones continued to have a masterful season as the team's primary slot cornerback.
But one player who shined that won' t garner major headlines was a major force in the Patriots' winning effort, and his head coach echoed that sentiment to reporters following the game. When asked who was this week's game day
"It was Khyiris (Tonga)," Mike Vrabel said postgame. "He does a lot of the dirty work for us on defense. Really enjoyed being around him since the time we signed him."
The team's game day captains are chosen by the head coach for a player who has a personal connection to the opposing city or put together a strong week of practice. While Tonga didn't go out for the pre-game coin toss — "he was nervous, maybe," Vrabel said — he remained on the field quite often on Sunday.
On New England's defensive front, the pair of Milton Williams and Christian Barmore are on the field most of the time. Against the Saints, Tonga was a primary run stopper, helping to limit the amount of chunk plays New Orleans was able to get throughout the game. The free agent signing recorded four total tackles, including one of the Patriots' four tackles for loss. The lone touchdown the Saints were able to muster was a redzone rushing touchdown by hybrid tight end/quarterback Taysom Hill.
Along with Tonga's excellent play against the run, he also got involved in a heavily-officiated game. He drew a held, one of New Orleans' eight accepted penalties in the effort. It took a number of Saints offensive linemen to contain the Patriots' front seven, and Tonga was usually right in the middle of that. When he wasn't on the field, backup Cory Durden typically gets reps on passing downs.
It was a heavy emphasis for the Patriots to put pressure on Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler, as the visitors were down a pair of edge rushers (Anfernee Jennings and Keion White were both inactive). For Tonga, he passed the test with flying colors in Louisiana.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!