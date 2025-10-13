Patriots Rookie OT Enjoys Special Hometown Reunion
When the New England Patriots called Will Campbell's name during the 2025 NFL Draft, it's safe to say he wasn't aware that his new team was slated to play his hometown New Orleans Saints. In Week 6, with a large group of friends and family in the stands at Caesars Superdome, the rookie offensive tackle took the field in his home state -- and helped get the team's third win in a row in the process.
"It was super cool,” Campbell told reporters after New England's 26-19 win over the Saints. “Being able to play back home in my rookie season was pretty special. I grew up coming to games here. Played my first college game ever here. Getting to play here was pretty cool.”
What was also cool was how Campbell and the rest of the Patriots' offensive line performed. The big boys up front protected quarterback Drake Maye all afternoon, allowing just one sack. The sack — which would officially be considered a coverage sack — was the one blemish on an otherwise perfect outing in pass protection for New England.
The running game, like it has all season, struggled. But Campbell knows there's always room to grow heading into the team's stretch run.
"I think we did fine," Campbell said. "There’s a lot to clean up. It didn’t go how we wanted it to in the second half, but we were still able to get the win. That’s what matters."
The Patriots looked the part in the first half, and it was another LSU alum that helped the team race out to an early lead. Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, also a Louisiana native, caught two touchdowns (his first two-score game of his career) in his first road game against the Saints. Boutte also told reporters that throughout the 2024 season, his former college teammate was texting him how the Patriots should draft him.
"We played together when I was (at LSU), so we already kinda had that bond," Boutte said. "Even throughout last year, he was texting me telling me, "Please draft me here.' He wanted to be here."
The Patriots are sure glad they used the fourth overall selection on Campbell, who's shined during his first six weeks as a pro. As for Campbell, he's glad he was able to show out in front of what he considered a home group for a number of reasons.
“I had a lot of support," Campbell said. "A lot of New England fans. It was cool."
