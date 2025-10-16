Patriots Take USC Pass Catcher in Latest Mock Draft
Six games into the season, and the New England Patriots have put together a start to the year that warrants discussions for a postseason berth. So of course, here's a look forward to next season.
In ESPN's first mock draft of the season, college football insider Jordan Reid has dished out his thoughts on where the Patriots might go for their first pick next April. Currently sitting at 4-2 and in first place in the AFC East, New England would possess the 22nd overall selection in the draft — meaning a playoff berth would be the eventual outcome of this season.
So where do the Patriots go in the draft? According to Reid, they'll select USC wide receiver Makai Lemon. The 21-year-old pass catcher is a polished route runner and can add another threat to a passing game that quarterback Drake Maye has taken a hold of in just his second year under center.
From Reid: "Even with the emergence of Kayshon Boutte, and free agent signing Stefon Diggs recapturing his pre-injury form, there's no such thing as too many receivers for quarterback Drake Maye, especially with Diggs turning 32 in November. Lemon is a do-it-all target who can play the slot and outside. He's highly productive (44 receptions for 682 yards and six touchdowns this season), and his body control and catch radius help him make miraculous catches look routine."
This year, Lemon's 682 yards currently rank second in FBS at this point, and he's added six touchdowns to boot. He's also an established kick returner, something that only elevate his stock once the pre-draft process roles around. The underclassman also added 52 catches for a career-best 764 receiving yards and three touchdowns in his sophomore season — as well as completing a 39-yard pass on his lone passing attempt.
"A lot of it is God-given talent really," Lemon says about his route running skills. "I feel like over the years it's paid off."
As for the Patriots, he'd be the first wide receiver taken in the first round since the team selected N'Keal Harry out of Arizona State back in 2019. That didn't work out, and the Patriots later selected Baylor's Tyquan Thornton in the second round three years later. The team has consistenly struggled to develop wide receivers at the top of the draft, but with an established passer under center in Maye, adding a shifty player that can play both inside and outside can only improve what appears to be sky-high expectations in New England.
