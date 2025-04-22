Watch: Patriots First-Round Target Takes On Top Defenders
Although receiver and edge represent positions of need for the New England Patriots in this week's 2025 NFL Draft, there's a strong argument that left tackle is the most important role that needs to be addressed.
With that, LSU Tiger Will Campbell has long been linked to New England as the potential No. 4 overall draft selection.
Only four teams allowed more sacks than the Patriots (52) last season, an organization looking to develop its quarterback Drake Maye - selected third overall in the 2024 NFL Draft - into a true franchise passer.
To gain a better sense of what Campbell has to offer, arguably the No. 1 tackle prospect despite arms measuring just 32 inches, there are multiple highlight reels that have surfaced on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, displaying the LSU product battling some of the best edge rushers in college football.
For example, a collection of clips from November 9, 2023, when LSU traveled to Alabama, Campbell is shown below taking on Dallas Turner who was selected 17th overall in last year's NFL Draft.
Additionally, there is quality footage available of Will Campbell battling a pair of quality defensive linemen from Florida State in Jared Verse and Braden Fiske.
Over his final two seasons as a Seminole, Verse - selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft - recorded 89 total tackles, 30 tackles for loss, and 18 sacks. As for Fiske, he logged 102 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks over 2023 and 2024 combined.
You can check out those highlights below.
In recent years, the South Carolina Gamecocks fielded two future NFL defensive ends.
A 2025 NFL Draft prospect, Kyle Kennard recorded 16 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks last season. Teammate Dylan Stewart put together 11 tackles for loss and six-and-a-half sacks as an underclassman.
On April 24, Patriots fans will watch closely as New England looks to maneuver its No. 4 pick by addressing one of the most pressing needs or trading down to generate more Day Two selections.
If it's the former and not the latter, there's a decent chance the Patriots will select Campbell, shoring up a position that needs a boost heading into the 2025-26 season.
