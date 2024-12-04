Patriots Legend Offers Silver Lining Amid Miserable Season
New England Patriots fans have been accustomed to seeing their team win, so witnessing the last couple of seasons has certainly been a trying ordeal for them.
This year, the Patriots are just 3-10 and clearly have a long way to go before they can even think about contending again, but legendary New England linebacker Tedy Bruschi has provided a silver lining to the Pats faithful.
"I guess the the number one, reason for me to be excited would be Drake Maye and the the progress that he's shown," Bruschi told Sara Marshall of Musket Fire. "I look to the beginning of the season. And I know it's hard sometimes for fans to -- I'll just sort of just look at a big picture role on what this team is. But going into this season, I did not have any Super Bowl goals for this team."
Fans sometimes have unrealistic expectations, so anyone who genuinely thought that the Patriots were going to make a championship run this season were always going to be sorely disappointed.
"And I think there's a lot of fans that could say, 'Heck yeah, Tedy. I didn't think this team was gonna win a Super Bowl this year.' So then what really is the goal?" added Bruschi. "I mean, is it to beat the Colts and be a four-win team? Is it to win more games and be a five or six-win team? What's the main goal of the season? Well, the third overall pick was a quarterback. And does that quarterback provide you with hope in terms of what's what what in terms of moving forward? And the answer is yes."
The progression of Maye is definitely something to look forward to if you're a Patriots fan, as the rookie has shown flashes of brilliance since taking over as the starter in mid-October.
Obviously, New England has plenty of other holes to fill, but the fact that the Pats seem to have their quarterback of the future is more than many other teams can say.
"You have got a first time starting quarterback, a rookie," said Bruschi. "You've got a lot of first time coaches that are in their roles. Everyone is learning as they go. And all I want to see is progression."
Bruschi makes some great points. Of course, if the Patriots aren't any better in 2025 than they were this year, then maybe we have a problem.
