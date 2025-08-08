Person Suffers Medical Emergency Following Patriots Joint Practice
FOXBORO, MA. — Right after the New England Patriots and Washington Commanders joint practice Wednesday morning, a person on the field suffered what appeared to be a seizure.
As both sides wrapped the day up, players and coaches began to unstrap their pads and helmets to greet one another. In between the two fields, members of New England's training staff quickly ran to a man who had collapsed onto the grass.
Patriots director of rehabilitation Michael Akinbola was the first on the scene, while others began to administer chest compressions. A golf cart and stretcher soon arrived for the man — who was on the ground for close to 20 minutes. It didn't appear that the person who collapsed was a player or coach, but an invited guest. After each Patriots practice this summer, dozens of invited guests — whether family members or not — shuffle onto the field after the session ends.
Alongside the man was Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner, who remained by his side. Still in his pads, the longtime NFL veteran didn't leave. Other members of the teams quickly alerted trainers when the man first fell, while others went to grab police officers. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum were also nearby.
After a significant period of time convulsing on the field, the person was later stretchered off the field and according to the Washington Post, appeared to get better as they were leaving the practice field.
This was not the first non-football medical scare that's happened at Patriots training camp this summer. After missing most of the spring with a health scare, New England defensive coordinator Terrell Williams went to the ground with what the team later called dehydration on Monday. He left the practice and inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr called plays for the remainder of the day.
“I want to make it clear that I’m away from the building, but I’m not away from the team,” Williams told reporters on May 9. “I’m doing good. I’m not away from the football team. But I came back home to Detroit for spring break and had a little medical scare. I mean, it wasn’t a little medical scare; it was a medical scare.”
