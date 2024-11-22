Patriots Coach Drops Epic Drake Maye Quote
The New England Patriots entered the 2024 NFL season unsure of what they would get from rookie quarterback Drake Maye. Heck, there was debate as to whether or not he would even play.
Maye began the campaign on the bench, but eventually supplanted Jacoby Brissett as the starter in mid-October and has not looked back.
There have been plenty of impressive moments for the first-year signal-caller, but Patriots quarterbacks coach T.J. McCartney has identified one in particular that he likes best.
“My favorite play from Drake was when we took a knee to win the [Chicago Bears] game," McCartney said, via Mike Kadlick of CLNS Media.
Talk about being short, sweet and to the point.
Funny enough, Maye's performance against the Bears wasn't exactly one of his better showings, as he went 15-for-25 with 184 yards, a touchdown and an interception while carrying the ball four times for 24 yards. But, he did make enough plays to get the victory.
Through seven appearances and six starts this season overall, Maye has thrown for 1,236 yards, nine touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 66.7 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 87.5. He has also rushed for 260 yards and a score, averaging a robust 9.3 yards per carry.
New England selected Maye with the third overall pick of the NFL Draft back in April. Due to the Pats' horrific offensive line issues and their lack of weapons, many wondered if the Patriots would keep Maye on the bench for the entirety of 2024.
However, New England still saw fit to install him under center, especially after the offense labored mightily with Brissett running the show.
Maye has handled himself admirably since taking over as the starter and seems to have a very bright future ahead in Foxborough.
