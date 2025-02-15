Patriots Named Top Trade Suitor for 49ers Star WR
Looking ahead to this NFL offseason, the New England Patriots could be a team primed to make some big moves.
Whether those moves come in the draft with their four picks in the top 100, a big acquisition or two on the free agency market with over $100 million in cap space, or a blockbuster trade to make league headlines remains to be seen.
New England is flexible, has many assets and an aggressive, ambitious new coaching staff led by Mike Vrabel. Combining all of those could make for some fireworks over the coming months.
One of those moves the Patriots could take a look into is bringing a star receiver into the mix. After years of struggling to add to the position, and with a budding quarterback like Drake Maye entering the fray, it's more important than ever for New England to get its weapons right.
As a result, we could see the Patriots' front office make a bold trade to address their glaring needs. In the eyes of Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox, New England could be positioned at the top of the list of teams to acquire San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel –– an effective, and notably cheap, option on the trade market.
"Samuel is a starting-caliber player and would come with a base salary of just $1.2 million. That makes Samuel a fit for virtually any receiver-needy team, especially those short on financial flexibility," Knox said. "The New England Patriots lead the league in projected cap space but could still be very interested in Samuel’s services. Upgrading Drake Maye’s supporting cast should be the primary goal this offseason.
Last offseason, the Patriots were in talks surrounding another 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk before a deal ultimately fell through and he returned to San Francisco.
Yet, less than a year later, a new candidate in the 49ers' pass attack could be up for grabs for New England.
Samuel had a less productive year than usual in 2024, posting 670 reception yards on 51 receptions and three touchdowns, and at 29-years-old, the questions surrounding his longevity inevitably creep in with any talks of acquiring him. Still, there's enough upside here for New England to entertain a deal.
In the past two seasons, the Patriots couldn't manage to get a wide receiver on the roster over 670 yards through the air. They're desperate for weapons, and Samuel could be an experienced, versatile guy to throw into the fray. If he's able to be acquired at a cheap price via trade, it's hard to discount the idea.
Could Samuel be an elite No. 1 option in New England's offense? That could be a tough ask, but in an effort to build talent little by little, the 49ers receiver fills a big need and wouldn't incur as much of a financial burden as someone like Tee Higgins would.
It's early in the offseason, and the Patriots have an array of options on the table, but don't ignore Samuel as a prime candidate to land in Foxborough ahead of the 2025 season.
