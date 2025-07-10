Patriots Training Camp Preview: Offensive Line
While the New England Patriots face a myriad of questions regarding several position groups, none may be more plentiful, or intriguing than their offensive line.
In the wake of losing longtime team captain David Andrews to retirement, the Pats face several questions surrounding the unit whose primary duty will be to provide protection for Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.
As the Patriots begin yet another new era under first-year head coach Mike Vrabel, they will enter training camp with linemen Will Campbell, Jared Wilson, Garrett Bradbury, Mike Onwenu, Morgan Moses, Cole Strange, Marcus Bryant, Caedan Wallace, Sidy Sow, Vederian Lowe, Layden Robinson, Ben Brown, Tyrese Robinson, Demontrey Jacobs, Jack Conley, Yasir Durant and Mekhi Butler on their roster.
With the first Patriots set to report for training camp in less than two weeks, here are three players that might catch a ‘sharp eye’ along the Patriots offensive line.
Will Campbell
Considered the top offensive lineman in this year’s draft, Campbell arrives in New England with quite the impressive resume. Last season, the 21-year-old won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the top lineman in the SEC and was a consensus first team All-American. The 6’6” 319-pound lineman possesses nearly every trait required of a pro. Campbell is not only a physical, technically-proficient blocker, but also plays with a great deal of athleticism and agility in pass protection. Perhaps most notably, the Pats’ fourth overall pick in April’s draft is highly-regarded by his teammates and coaches for his exemplary leadership skills.
Still, the biggest question surrounding Campbell is his and wingspan measurements. Having measured within minimal increments of the 33-inch standard arm length, some have questioned whether a move inside to guard may best accentuate his skill set. However, Campbell’s tenacity, strength and lateral movement provide enough on-field evidence to support his earning the starting left tackle position in short order.
Cole Strange
Strange was originally selected by the Patriots in the first round (No. 29 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. While the thought of moving on from the Chattanooga product may fail to elicit any great regret from many within the Patriots fan base, it may not be so easy to fill the 6’5”, 310-pound lineman’s shoes. Not only are there few free agent positional options currently on the open market, New England’s in-house swing interior linemen have yet to prove themselves as long-term starters. As a result, he may have one final chance to prove his naysayers with a standout performance on the gridiron — starting with the next phases of the team’s offseason workout program.
At his best, Strange is a tenacious run-blocker with the quickness to generate sudden impact on power runs. He has also displayed an ability to seal defenders on zone runs. He has outstanding upper-body strength, as well as the large hands necessary to grasp defenders in pass protection. In addition to his size, he has fluid movement to mirror his opponent, as well as to recover when he struggles with a defender. Though he often had his ups and downs in the gap-heavy schemes deployed by New England’s coaches on offense, Strange has been quite successful in outside zone programs. While offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is expected to slightly lessen New England’s outside zone presence this season, he will not abandon the concept. As such, Strange may find his niche in the Pats’ new-look offense.
Sidy Sow
Since being selected by the Pats in the fourth-round (number 117 overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft. Sow has been an imposing presence along the interior offensive line. Though Sow faces an uphill battle to earn a roster spot — especially given New England’s having fellow guards Cole Strange and Layden Robinson ahead of him on initial depth charts — the native of Granby, Quebec, Canada may find an ally in McDaniels. Rather than placing a prominent value on more athletic and fluid linemen to support a zone-heavy strategy, New England’s new coordinator may view a sizable, stronger option such as Sow in his gap-oriented offense. His 80.8 PFF gap scheme run-blocking grade ranked third-best among all qualified guards during his rookie season. Though he needs work in pass protection, his ability to handle stunts and twists gives him the chance return to a reserve role at the left guard position — one which he played well during his college career.
Should he find early success during New England’s preseason training camps, Sow may find the Patriots new era has provided him with the chance to resurrect his career within the friendly confines of Foxborough, Massachusetts.
