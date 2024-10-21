Patriots Urged to Trade for Intriguing Browns Defender
It is becoming increasingly obvious that the New England Patriots have issues that extend beyond the offensive side of the ball.
Last year, the Patriots were one of the better defenses in football, but this season, that has certainly not been the case, as their 32-16 Week 7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars exhibited.
That's why Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine feels that New England—which is largely expected to be a seller—should pursue a trade for Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson before the Nov. 5 deadline.
"Even if they aren't competing this season they still want to give Maye enough support to have a fighting chance every week," Ballentine wrote of the Pats. "The run defense didn't do enough to make that happen this week, and it's been a recurring problem. Now that the Browns have rookie Michael Hall Jr. in the lineup, they haven't really used Quinton Jefferson. They should be willing to part with him for next to nothing given his age and the fact that he's a free agent next season."
Jefferson has barely played for the Browns this season, having logged just just six tackles and a sack in five appearances. Last year for the New York Jets, however, he racked up 34 tackles and six sacks.
The 31-year-old has actually been a very productive player since entering the league with the Seattle Seahawks back in 2016, displaying some impressive interior pass-rushing prowess. Jefferson has amassed a grand total of 27.5 sacks throughout his career, which is very solid for a rotational piece.
Jefferson would also help the Patriots' lagging rushing defense, which is surrendering 136.1 yards on the ground per game in 2024.
As Ballentine notes, the cost to acquire Jefferson would be very minimal, and he would bring some toughness to a New England squad that clearly needs it.
