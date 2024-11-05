Patriots WR Gaining Trade Interest
The New England Patriots have been quiet so far this morning with the NFL trade deadline just about four hours away. However, there is still a very big likelihood that they will make some moves.
One of the players that could end up being traded is none other than veteran wide receiver K.J. Osborn.
After signing with the Patriots in NFL free agency, Osborn has not lived up to the hope that New England had for him. He has been a disappointment and has not been able to make an impact for the Patriots.
Looking around the league, there are a lot of teams who are searching for help at the wide receiver position.
With that in mind, NFL insider Jordan Schultz has reported that Osborn has been talked about in trade discussions heading towards the trade deadline and is being targeted by a few teams.
So far this season in six games, Osborn has caught just seven passes for 57 yards and a touchdown. Clearly, those numbers are not what was expected from him.
In his first three NFL seasons, Osborn was a very productive wideout for the Minnesota Vikings. Many teams are targeting hoping to get him back to that level of play.
Outside of Osborn, there are a couple of other wide receivers that New England could consider moving. Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton are other names that have come up as possible trade candidates.
It will be interesting to see what moves the Patriots end up deciding to make. Osborn certainly seems to be one of the most likely names to be on the move when everything is said and done.
Expect to continue hearing rumors as the day moves on. Don't be surprised if New England pulls the trigger on at least one and possibly multiple deals before the deadline arrives.
