Patriots Wanted a Different Player in Second Round of NFL Draft?
The New England Patriots ultimately selected Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson in the second round of the NFL Draft, and they have received generally good feedback on that decision.
However, the Patriots apparently were split on who they wanted with the 38th overall pick.
While half of New England's war room was sold on Henderson, the other half may have been edging toward another player, preferring Arizona offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinea, via Mark Daniels of Mass Live.
Of course, it ended up not mattering much anyway, as the Miami Dolphins jumped ahead of the Pats to select him.
"According to a source, the player being debated was Arizona guard Jonah Savaiinaea. The Miami Dolphins traded above the Patriots at pick 37 to draft the lineman," Daniels wrote. "That’s when the Patriots drafted running back TreVeyon Henderson with the next pick. Although we don’t know how the situation would’ve unfolded if both players were available, the Patriots brass were collectively happy with how it all worked out – including the spirited debate."
Considering that the Patriots entered the draft in dire need of offensive line help, it should not come as too much of a surprise that some of their front-office personnel wanted to target Savaiinea in the second round. However, it should be noted that New England took tackle Will Campbell with the fourth overall pick, so a weapon was definitely needed in Round 2.
To be perfectly honest, a better argument may be whether or not the Pats should have taken Henderson or a wide receiver at No. 38 given how much depth there was at the halfback position, but that's a story for another day.
The Patriots eventually chose two more offensive linemen, nabbing Georgia center Jared Wilson in the third round and taking Missouri tackle Marcus Bryant on Day 3.
